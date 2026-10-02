XRP Bullish-to-Bearish Ratio Falls to 0.67, Worst Reading Since August 17: Santiment

The crowd has turned on XRP. Blockchain analytics firm Santiment flagged on October 1 that XRP’s bullish-to-bearish comment ratio fell to 0.67 across X, Reddit, and Telegram, its lowest reading since August 17.

A ratio below 1.0 means bearish commentary now outnumbers bullish posts. For context, Ethereum’s own ratio slipped to 0.89, its weakest since June 7.

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Crowd Flips Bearish as Price Stalls Near $1.49

XRP had rallied to roughly $1.60 in late September before stalling. The token closed October 1 near $1.49, trading in a narrow $1.47—$1.53 band as October opened.

The price slip arrived alongside a wave of social pessimism. This followed an XRP Ledger new-account spike, more than 11,000 new wallets activated in a single day when price touched $1.60. That momentum faded fast.

Ripple also executed its scheduled Ripple’s 1 billion XRP unlock on October 1.

Some analysts still point to parabolic rally targets of $20—$30 despite the release. The immediate market reaction, however, added a supply overhang that weighed on short-term sentiment.

Even so, derivatives signals were already flashing caution. The taker buy/sell ratio turns bearish, a metric CoinGape had already flagged, showed selling pressure building.

This happened even as spot XRP ETF inflows remained healthy and documented the reasons why XRP price rallied in September.

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Fundamentals Diverge, Santiment Flags a Contrarian Setup

Santiment did not treat the 0.67 reading as a sell signal. The firm argued that extreme pessimism can mean panic selling has largely run its course.

Quieter optimism combined with rising fear has historically been a stronger entry condition than obvious buy-the-dip excitement. Still, Santiment cautioned that no immediate bounce is guaranteed for XRP or ETH.

The underlying network developments remain constructive. The Evernorth merger vote secured 94% shareholder approval for a 473 million XRP treasury deal.

Shortly after, XRP gained after the Evernorth vote passed before the latest pullback set in.

On the infrastructure side, x402 AI payments on the XRP Ledger crossed 10 million transactions.

RLUSD’s fresh market-cap high landed near $2.5 billion. Binance XRP rewards for RLUSD holders further expanded exchange-level support.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s cross-border payments push into a $155 trillion market kept the macro narrative intact.

Trader Coach K noted on X that crowded bearish social reads are often where he starts watching the other side of the trade. BSC News amplified the “deep negative territory” framing early on October 2.

Whether the XRP 0.67 ratio mean-reverts now depends on price holding the $1.47 support zone and on whether Evernorth closing steps, RLUSD volume, and ETF flow data pull discussion back above 1.0.

A sustained sub-1.0 reading with rising short open interest would weaken the contrarian case. A bounce in the ratio alongside spot holding the September higher-low zone would support it.