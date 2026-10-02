Cardanos’s NIGHT Surges 159% to $0.048, Highest in Six Months After Post-Hack Crash

NIGHT token price is printing a six-month high. The NIGHT token, tied to Charles Hoskinson’s Cardano-linked privacy project Midnight, has surged roughly 159% to $0.048 in late September and early October 2026.

That is the sharpest rebound since the token shed 87% from its all-time peak. The move follows a brutal summer that began with a devastating bridge exploit.

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What Is Driving the NIGHT Token Price Recovery?

The rally comes on the back of several catalysts landing close together. On September 28, Hoskinson wrote on X that Midnight will be bigger than Zcash.

He pointed to selective disclosure, private agents, a DeFi kernel for major chains, and the combination of ZK, TEE, and MPC, all on top of Cardano’s proven uptime and Leios roadmap.

Hoskinson’s claim that Midnight can outperform Zcash on private smart contracts has been a major talking point since that post. He pointed to 2027 for delivery, not a price target.

On October 1, Hoskinson added that he is “having fun” building on Midnight and midnight.city, drawing comparisons to the early days of Cardano but “with a lot more wisdom.”

The July bridge exploit that sent NIGHT to a record low saw attackers drain roughly 515 million NIGHT, worth about $13 million at the time, from the Wanchain-operated Cardano–BNB Chain bridge via a signature-reuse flaw.

NIGHT bottomed near $0.016 on July 20, 2026. The December 2025 NIGHT launch had initially sent the token as high as $1.81 before the crash.

Today’s price is still about 97% below that peak, but the direction has clearly changed.

On the technical side, Midnight Foundation CTO Sebastien Guillemot has outlined a v8 release aimed at private smart contracts and private custom tokens.

A v9 composability upgrade, covering contract-to-contract calls and account abstraction, is eyed for Q4 2026.

The Google Cloud validator partnership remains a headline institutional endorsement, alongside names such as Worldpay, Bullish, MoneyGram, and eToro in secondary coverage.

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What Holders Should Watch Next

The market cap of NIGHT token sits roughly between $670 million and $740 million at current prices.

Zcash trades in the mid-$20 billions, so Hoskinson’s “bigger than Zcash” claim is a multi-year thesis, not a near-term valuation call.

Notably, NIGHT token price is diverging from ADA: in late September, ADA was down while NIGHT was already logging 20% gains.

That divergence is worth monitoring. Zcash’s NU7 upgrade and the privacy-sector bid, with testnet set for October 6 and mainnet November 5, means the privacy sector is heating up from multiple directions.

Meanwhile, other chains adding native privacy, including Injective’s CypherOS, and Cardano’s separate enterprise track, including Petrobras, show that the broader ecosystem Midnight is embedded in continues to expand.

For traders tracking the NIGHT token price, the key levels to watch are resistance near $0.038–$0.040, the June and early-July range, and downside support around $0.022–$0.028. A hold above resistance would confirm demand.

A break back below the late-September base would raise questions about whether this is a genuine recovery or a short-lived squeeze.

The v8 private smart contract launch will be the most important fundamental catalyst to watch. If it ships on schedule, it could give the NIGHT rally a second leg. If it slips, sentiment could fade just as quickly as it arrived.