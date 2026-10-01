Home / Crypto News / SEC Opens Door to Crypto Self-Custody for Investment Advisers and Funds

SEC Opens Door to Crypto Self-Custody for Investment Advisers and Funds

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • SEC proposal would let registered investment advisers self-custody crypto under defined conditions and safeguards requirements.
  • Certain state trust companies could serve as crypto custodians for advisers and regulated investment funds.
  • Public comments remain open for 60 days after Federal Register publication before potential final adoption.
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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed new crypto custody rules for registered investment advisers and regulated funds. The framework would enable self-custody in some instances and enable state trust companies to hold client crypto assets.

SEC Proposes Conditional Crypto Self-Custody

The proposal would allow investment advisers to self-custody crypto when specific conditions are met. An adviser would require the necessary custody experience and appropriate internal controls.

Self-custody would be the general rule in situations where an appropriate qualified third-party custodian does not exist. Advisers would also need to reassess those arrangements regularly as custody options change.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said existing rules were built around traditional assets and had not kept pace with crypto markets. The proposal would establish “a clear regulatory framework for the custody of crypto assets,” he noted.

In September, the SEC had already indicated this direction. In a defined setting, Atkins said, rules were being prepared that will respond “yes” to adviser self-custody.

State Trust Companies Could Serve as Crypto Custodians

The proposal would also permit certain state trust companies to custody crypto for advisers and regulated funds. That route expands the number of institutions potentially available for compliant digital asset custody.

The SEC previously sent its crypto custody proposal to the White House in August. That filing indicated the agency is working on changes to existing custody rules.

Atkins has argued that state trust companies already perform crypto custody services in practice. In addition, earlier guidance was issued by the SEC on state-chartered institutions and crypto custody.

The new rule would also revise the standards for auditing financial statements of registered advisers. It would cover broker-dealer custodial services of registered investment companies and business development companies.

SEC Continues Broader Crypto Rulemaking Push

This custody proposal forms part of the SEC’s broader initiative to develop rules for digital assets under federal securities law.

In August, the Commission introduced Regulation Crypto Assets, establishing specific pathways for selected crypto investment contracts. The framework also included exemptions and disclosure requirements for qualifying issuers.

More recently, the SEC issued an innovation exemption for tokenized stock trading, extending its rulemaking into blockchain-based securities markets.

The custody proposal now covers what can be done once advisers and funds do offer investment strategies involving crypto. Public comments will remain open for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.