Home / Crypto News / Senate Banking Democrats Call for Public Prediction Markets Hearing as Republicans Meet With Kalshi

Senate Banking Democrats Call for Public Prediction Markets Hearing as Republicans Meet With Kalshi

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent the prediction markets news

Highlights

  • Senate Banking Democrats wrote a letter to Sen. Tim Scott requesting a public prediction markets hearing.
  • The cited how Republicans alone had set a roundtable session on prediction markets.
  • Republicans reportedly met with Kalshi CEO today as part of the roundtable session.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

All Democratic senators on the Banking Committee have written a joint letter to the Committee’s Chair, Senator Tim Scott, requesting a public hearing on prediction markets. This comes amid the meeting that Republicans reportedly held with Kalshi’s CEO today as part of a roundtable session on prediction markets.

Senate Banking Democrats Call For Public Prediction Markets Hearing

In a letter addressed to Senator Tim Scott, the Democrats led by ranking member Senator Elizabeth Warren requested that the Senate Banking Committee hold a public hearing on prediction markets. They further cited reports that Senator Scott had planned a roundtable session on these markets with only Republican members of the Committee.

“The reports claim that executives from Kalshi will be in attendance. It is important for the Senate Banking Committee to hold a public hearing about how these markets are impacting consumers and our financial system,” the letter read. The meeting, which Punchbowl first reported on last week, reportedly took place today between Republicans and Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour, according to the Block.

Commenting on the need for the public hearing, Democrats highlighted how security-based prediction markets have become a growing segment of the financial sector to which both retail and institutional investors have exposure. They also mentioned that some event contracts could qualify as security-based swaps, which would subject these platforms to SEC regulation.

The letter from Democrats comes just a week after the failed CLARITY Act vote, with all Democrats notably voting against the crypto bill. It is worth noting that before now, some Democrats had called for a prediction markets provision in the crypto bill to address concerns that these platforms were operating as unlicensed sports betting platforms.

The Growth That These Platforms Are Recording

The Democrats also cited the growth that these platforms are recording as another reason for the public hearing. They noted that these platforms have grown rapidly over the last few years, with total trading volume jumping from $5 billion in September to $24 billion in April 2026.

Furthermore, they cited data showing that users traded nearly $12 billion on top prediction market platforms Polymarket and Kalshi last December, a 400% increase from the previous year. “As industry participants request SEC approval for options tied to corporate earnings, the full Senate Banking Committee has a critical oversight role to play, the Senate Banking Democrats said.

Meanwhile, they alluded to experts warning that prediction markets could encourage market manipulation and insider trading. At the same time, research has shown that profits are highly concentrated in the hands of a fraction of users while the majority lose money, which Democrats said makes it critical to examine these markets on a bipartisan basis.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Blockchain.com and NYSE Partner to Explore 24/7 Trading of Tokenized U.S. Stocks
XRP News: XRP Ledger Moves Closer to Native Lending as New Proposals Enter Voting
Bitget Expands GetAgent 2.0 With AI Research Across Crypto, Stocks, Gold and Oil
XRP Surpasses Hyperliquid, Zcash in Futures Open Interest with $9B Volume on CME & Binance
Binance Set to Migrate Funding Account Crypto to Spot From Sept 29th

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

an image of the Kalshi logo

Kalshi Seeks CFTC Approval to Offer Margin Trading on Event Contracts
an image of the Kalshi logo

Kalshi Petitions for En Banc Rehearing in Nevada Sports Prediction Markets Case
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist
Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps

BREAKING: Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps
an image of the Kalshi logo to represent the prediction market ban news

Kalshi Loses Utah Court Bid, Clearing Way for State to Enforce Anti-Gambling Laws
HOOD Stock Gets $165 Target as Analyst Predicts Robinhood Chain Revenue to Hit $365M

Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.