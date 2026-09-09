Home / Crypto News / World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

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Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

Highlights

  • World launched its standalone Solana prediction market platform with more than 1 million waitlisted users.
  • Chainlink Data Streams and CRE provide automated market data and resolution for World prediction markets.
  • World plans equity, commodity, compute, and weather prediction markets after its initial standalone launch.
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World has launched its standalone prediction market platform on Solana, opening world.xyz to more than one million waitlisted users. The platform expands World beyond Phantom, where its markets have been available since July. According to World over 150,000 markets have come into existence in sports, crypto, politics, finance, economics, and culture.

World Brings Standalone Prediction Markets to Solana

The launch features all of the NFL regular-season games, seven soccer leagues, Formula 1, and the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. Users can also swap markets linked to the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision.

All markets have ‘yes’ and ‘no’ contracts, and the prices of these contracts range from $0 to $1. Contracts are settled with CASH, Phantom’s dollar-backed stablecoin. World acts as a non-custodial protocol, and orders are sent to liquidity providers on Solana.

World does not require users to have a brokerage account or exchange registration to use it. However, there are still network fees requirements for Phantom users for opening and closing positions.

Even before releasing its stand-alone website, World had already integrated prediction markets into Phantom. Since June 1, 2026, World’s prediction market service has supported positions opened under the service.

Chainlink Provides Automated Market Resolution

World leverages Chainlink Data Streams and the Chainlink Runtime Environment to provide market data and automated resolution. The system can stabilize a market following the conclusion of a game or at the conclusion of a relevant market.

That arrangement eliminates human panels and the system of token-holder votes for outcomes. Furthermore, World said that in the older oracle models, there is a dispute period that can be shortened with the help of automated data.

Chainlink Labs’ chief business officer Johann Eid connected the one million-user waitlist with the demand for Solana prediction markets. He explained Chainlink provides the data and infrastructure required for quick and efficient market resolutions.

Solana Keeps World Prediction Market Liquidity Onchain

The launch brings another retail trading application to the Solana app base. Ramzy Ali, Solana Foundation’s head of DeFi, said World adds another asset class to Solana.

Ali stated that the platform is “introducing a new asset class to Solana and keeping 100% of the liquidity onchain.” That kind of liquidity continues to circulate inside of the Solana system.

World is available on its standalone website and within Phantom for iOS, Android, and on desktop. As Phantom points out, prediction markets exist only in jurisdictions that support them.

According to the announcement, World plans to add equity up-and-down markets after the initial standalone launch. In addition, just like Kalshi’s recent update, the commodity markets covering gold, silver, oil, natural gas, and compute are also planned.

Apart from those, weather prediction markets for major cities are expected later, but the platform has not disclosed first-day trading volume, open interest, or platform fees.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.