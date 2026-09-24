Home / Crypto News / New York Sues Polymarket as State Crackdown on Prediction Markets Continues

New York Sues Polymarket as State Crackdown on Prediction Markets Continues

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • New York has sued Polymarket for allegedly running an illegal gambling operation.
  • This follows similar suits against Kalshi, Coinbase, and Gemini.
  • States continue to crack down on prediction markets over their sports related contracts.
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The state of New York has sued prediction market platform Polymarket in its latest crackdown on the industry, alleging that it ran an illegal gambling operation. This follows similar actions against Kalshi, Coinbase, and Gemini, with both states and these prediction market platforms calling on the Supreme Court to settle the root issue of these lawsuits.

New York Sues Polymarket Over Alleged Gambling Operation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued the prediction market platform, arguing that it ran an illegal gambling operation. This marks the state’s latest efforts to crack down on prediction markets, arguing that these platforms continue to violate its gambling laws.

New York sued Kalshi in July, arguing that it operated as an illegal and unlicensed gambling business. This followed similar actions against Coinbase and Gemini over their prediction markets earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, this is part of a broader crackdown by states on prediction markets, with several states arguing that these platforms operate as unlicensed sports betting platforms by offering sports-related contracts. In response, the CFTC has sued these states to defend its exclusive jurisdiction over platforms like Polymarket, arguing that these contracts are swaps, which it regulates.

So far, the courts have offered differing views. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Nevada in its case against Kalshi, stating that these sports contracts are sports bets. However, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against New Jersey, stating that the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over sports prediction markets.

The Supreme Court is expected to step in, as two certiorari petitions are currently before the court, seeking clarification on whether states can regulate sports prediction markets. However, crypto traders bet that the Supreme Court is unlikely to hear these petitions anytime soon. Data from the top prediction market platform Polymarket shows only a 25% chance the court will accept a sports events contract case by December.

Source: Polymarket
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.