Global markets are awaiting the U.S. October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data and the second estimate of Q3 GDP today, Wednesday, November 25. Both reports carry heavy weight ahead of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting and could shape how equities, bond yields, the dollar, and crypto trade ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision.

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US PCE Inflation and Q3 GDP Data to Shake Up Markets

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is scheduled to release the US PCE data and Q3 GDP revision report at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday. Forecasters, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, expect the October US PCE inflation to rise.

Headline PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.8% year-over-year (YoY) in October, up from 3.6% in September, while slowing to 0.3% from 0.5% month-over-month (MoM). The bank also expects Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred gauge, to climb to 3.2% or 3.3% YoY from 3.1%, with MoM growth holding at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said on November 10 that October’s core inflation is likely to rise to 3.3% year-over-year. These expectations diverge from September’s data, which matched forecasts.

September US PCE report, released on October 29, matched forecasts on every headline and core reading. Headline PCE rose 0.5% on the month and 3.6% on the year, up from 3.4% in August, while core PCE gained 0.3% on the month and 3.1% on the year, up from 3.0%.

Besides the PCE inflation data, BEA is also set to release the US GDP second estimate. Economists expect GDP growth of 3.4% to 3.5% annualized, compared with the 3.4% annualized rate in the advance estimate published on October 29.

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Potential Impact on Stocks, Bonds, Dollar and Crypto

Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of today’s economic data release. The Dow rose 0.85% to 50,018.70 for its first close above 50,000, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.50% to 7,201.09, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.48% to 23,733.54 as chip stocks sold off.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits near 4.90%, the 2-year yield near 4.63%, and the Dollar Index near 103.8. On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTC) trades around $59,000 after a 2% to 3% drop over the past 24 hours.

A hotter print, with core PCE at 3.3% or above or a firm GDP revision, would likely push Treasury yields and the dollar higher. Higher yields raise borrowing costs and compress valuations on rate-sensitive shares, so the Nasdaq and crypto, which sold off on Tuesday, would face more pressure.

On the other hand, a cooler print, with core PCE at 3.2% or below, would ease tightening fears and could pull yields and the dollar lower. That would support equity dip buyers and give Bitcoin room to recover toward $60,000, though thin trading before Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday could amplify the moves.

December Rate Hike Odds Rise Per CME FedWatch Tool

October PCE and the revised GDP figure give the Fed its last full read on inflation and growth before the December 9 decision. A hot core print would lock in a hike and raise the odds of a faster pace into 2027, while a cooler reading would test the market’s tightening bets.

At the moment, the CME FedWatch reading puts the probability of a 25-basis-point Fed hike on December 9 at 97.5%, signaling high probability for an incoming interest rate hike. The hike would lift the Fed’s target range from 3.75%-4.00% to 4.00%-4.25%.

January pricing also shows how far tightening could extend into 2027, with traders assigning 60.4% odds to a cumulative 50 basis points of hikes. The odds of a cumulative 25 basis points sit at 38.6%.