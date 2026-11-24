The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has announced an exploratory project for a “Swiss Financial Ledger” on November 24, 2026, partnering with eight financial institutions to evaluate blockchain-based settlement for domestic and cross-border transactions. This initiative sits within Project Helvetia and tests whether central bank money, commercial bank money and securities can share one distributed ledger platform.

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UBS, SIX and Six Other Firms Join SNB’s Ledger Project

According to the Swiss National Bank press release, the eight partner firms joining the initiative are UBS, SIX, Zürcher Kantonalbank, PostFinance, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, Basler Kantonalbank, Sygnum Bank and settlement platform Seturion.

These financial firms will take part in investigating whether the Swiss Financial Ledger can serve both cross-border transactions, as Project Agorá envisages, as well as domestic transactions.

The participants will evaluate technical design and architecture options and define governance models and operational frameworks. They will also assess the feasibility, benefits and risks of a DLT-based financial platform for Switzerland.

SNB confirmed that the participating institutions will be part of the Helvetia Strategic Board to streamline discussions, with the Swiss Bankers Association as an observer.

It also called the current Swiss financial market infrastructure “highly efficient” and said the project explores only a potential extension. However, the bank warned against reading the announcement as a sign that it will launch a ledger or issue tokenized central bank money for financial institutions.

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How Project Helvetia Builds on Project Agorá

Project Helvetia began as a collaboration between the SNB, the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub and SIX, which tested settlement of tokenized assets in central bank money on a distributed ledger. Since December 2023, the SNB has issued wholesale central bank digital currency on the SIX Digital Exchange, where financial institutions settle digital asset transactions.

In June 2025, the SNB extended that pilot and added a second route that settles tokenized assets through traditional central bank money, using a connection between BX Digital and the Swiss Interbank Clearing system. The SNB said the extension did not commit it to a permanent wholesale CBDC.

Project Agorá, a public-private initiative of the BIS and the Institute of International Finance, explores how tokenization can make wholesale cross-border payments faster, cheaper and safer. The Swiss Financial Ledger takes those two strands, Helvetia’s domestic settlement work and Agorá’s cross-border focus, and tests whether a single platform can handle both.

Switzerland’s tokenization push runs alongside a broader embrace of crypto products. The ongoing project shows Swiss authorities building digital finance, through pilots and supervisory conditions.