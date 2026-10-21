Home / Crypto News / MEXC Halts Services in Russia and Belarus Citing Global Compliance

MEXC Halts Services in Russia and Belarus Citing Global Compliance

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • MEXC will halt services for users in Russia and Belarus effective October 20, 2026, citing global compliance, days after Bitget restricted the same jurisdictions.
  • EU and UK sanctions pressure, including action against Justin Sun’s HTX, has made serving Russian users a growing liability for offshore platforms.
  • Russia and Belarus are building regulated domestic markets, with Moscow Exchange, Sberbank, and new Belarusian crypto banks filling the gap.
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MEXC, the Seychelles-based crypto exchange, has announced it will discontinue services for users in Russia and Belarus.

The move, effective October 20, 2026, is framed as part of the platform’s “ongoing efforts to enhance global compliance.”

MEXC also issued a phishing warning. The exchange urged affected users not to click unverified links or respond to unofficial communications claiming to represent the platform.

Parallel Exits Signal a Broader Industry Shift

The announcement mirrors a move by rival exchange Bitget, which recently added Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan to its list of prohibited jurisdictions.

Bitget’s trading restrictions took effect mid-October, with forced position closures rolling out around October 21.

Affected users will receive individual notifications via registered email and in-app messages. Each notification will include a specific timeline for closing positions and withdrawing assets.

Users who do not receive a notice remain unaffected and can continue under existing Terms of Service.

This follows MEXC’s earlier exit from the Netherlands, triggered by MiCA-related enforcement in the European Economic Area.

As Three Months Into MiCA, One Rule Is Clear laid bare, a crypto licence issued in one market simply does not travel, and that reality is now reshaping where offshore exchanges can operate.

MEXC named Vugar Usi as its new CEO earlier this year as it pushed a multi-asset expansion strategy, but compliance headwinds have since forced hard geographic trade-offs.

Meanwhile, the EU has intensified pressure on platforms with Russian exposure. The bloc recently targeted Justin Sun’s HTX and other crypto exchanges under fresh Russian sanctions packages.

The UK has taken parallel action, sanctioning crypto platforms suspected of facilitating Russia-linked financial flows.

Both moves have made serving Russian and Belarusian users a growing liability for lightly regulated offshore platforms.

Russia and Belarus Are Building Their Own Regulated Crypto Markets

Russia’s crypto law went live on September 1, 2026, introducing a licensed framework for crypto trading, custody, and select cross-border settlements.

However, the law also introduced tighter controls as Russia’s new rules restrict direct P2P crypto trades and self-custody transfers, further narrowing the role of offshore platforms.

Retail investors now face suitability tests and an annual investment cap. Licensed domestic players are moving fast.

Moscow Exchange is planning to launch crypto trading in December, and Russia’s Central Bank has approved Sberbank for crypto exchange services, a sign that established financial institutions are filling the void left by departing offshore exchanges.

Belarus has moved in a similar direction. After President Lukashenko signed a law allowing cryptobanks to integrate tokens into banking in January 2026, the country approved its first crypto banks under a High-Tech Park and National Bank supervisory framework. Both countries are building regulated domestic alternatives, not retreating from crypto.

MEXC’s exit continues a trend that began with Binance’s full withdrawal from Russia years ago. For users in these markets, the options are narrowing fast, international venues are leaving, while domestic platforms are still ramping up.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.