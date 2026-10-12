Home / Crypto News / Russia’s Central Bank Approves Sberbank for Crypto Exchange Services

Russia’s Central Bank Approves Sberbank for Crypto Exchange Services

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Sberbank Image and Bitcoin Logo

Highlights

  • Russia’s Central Bank has added Sberbank to its authorized cryptocurrency exchange register under new framework
  • Sberbank plans to introduce its first crypto products on December 1, 2026, through its existing banking platforms
  • The country's new digital asset law allows licensed banks, exchanges, and depositories to provide regulated crypto services.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The Central Bank of Russia has approved Sberbank to offer cryptocurrency exchange services under the country’s new digital asset regulations. The regulator added Russia’s largest lender to its authorized crypto exchange register on Monday, expanding its participation in the regulated cryptocurrency market.

Russia’s Central Bank Adds Sberbank to Crypto Exchange Register

Sberbank has been added to the updated list of institutions authorized to exchange digital currencies by the Bank of Russia. The approval comes after the bank’s earlier enrollment as a digital depository to keep records of cryptocurrency ownership.

The authorization would enable Sberbank to offer cryptocurrency services via its existing digital banking platforms, the bank said. The bank plans to launch its first products on December 1, using interfaces already familiar to customers.

The development comes after Sberbank’s previous approval to provide cryptocurrency custody services. That registration confirmed the bank’s position in the national regulatory system when it comes to the registration of digital assets and the rights of the asset holders themselves.

Russia Expands Licensed Crypto Exchange and Custody Services

Sberbank joins eight other organizations in the cryptocurrency exchange register, including VTB and T-Invest Lab. The latter operates within the T-Technologies group, which also includes T-Bank.

Meanwhile, the digital depository register in Russia has five organizations, including VTB and Atomyze. These institutions have records of cryptocurrency holdings and digital rights, and registered exchanges enable cryptocurrency transactions.

The two registers are designed for different functions within the framework of the new cryptocurrency legislation in Russia. Exchange operators facilitate digital currency transactions, and depositories record the ownership of digital currencies and provide administrative services.

The central bank began accepting applications for the relevant authorizations on October 5. Some of the current financial institutions are eligible to register by simplified procedures, such as notification-based registration within one business day.

New Crypto Law Opens Market to Licensed Banks

On September 1st, Russia’s cryptocurrency law went into effect, dictating the rules for trading, storing, and providing financial services in connection with cryptocurrencies. Authorized exchanges, brokers, trustees, and digital depositories are able to enter cryptocurrency transactions within the framework.

The changes also coincide with plans by traditional financial institutions to introduce regulated cryptocurrency products. Recently, the Moscow Exchange announced plans to launch cryptocurrency trading in December, following the introduction of the new regulations.

Under the framework, investors will be able to trade in cryptocurrencies via authorized intermediaries, subject to the eligibility criteria and the restrictions on trading.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Meta Releases Muse Wonder, Claims Frontier Capabilities to Rival OpenAI and Anthropic
Nasdaq-Listed DeFi Development Adds 22,070 SOL, Boosts Solana Holdings to 2.59 Million
$2T Morgan Stanley Predicts Tokenized Asset Market to Hit $10T by 2030
Evernorth XRP Treasury Names Ex-Coinbase as CIO, Why Is XRPN Stock Falling?
Singapore Gulf Bank Partners With BNY to Expand 24/7 USD Payments

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global ONCHAIN AWARDS 2026

WHO MADE THE LIST?

Meet the winners
View Winners

Related Articles

AN image of sgband BNY LOGO

Singapore Gulf Bank Partners With BNY to Expand 24/7 USD Payments
an image of Kraken

Kraken Secures Full Dubai VARA Approval Through Payward Ahead of UAE Launch
am image of france flags

France Targets Unreported Self-Custody Crypto Holdings Over €100K With Proposed €10K Fines
AN IMAGE OF US AND IRAN Llogo

US Targets $1 Billion in Crypto Assets in Economic Crackdown on Iran
UK flag crypto , logo

UK Sanctions Crypto Platforms Over Suspected Links to Russian Finance Networks
AN IMAGE OF Russia BTC ETH LOGO

Russia’s Sberbank Approved as Crypto Custodian for Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.