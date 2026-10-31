Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Plans 5,833 BTC Sale, Citing Binance Hack and Quantum Fears

Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Plans 5,833 BTC Sale, Citing Binance Hack and Quantum Fears

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Next Technology's Board has authorized plans to sell 5,833 BTC.
  • The company cited concerns such as the Binance hack and advance in quantum technology.
  • The sale is expected to be carried out in tranches.
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Nasdaq-listed company Next Technology has announced plans to potentially sell its Bitcoin holdings following a Board authorization. The company cited the Binance Hack and Quantum concerns as reasons it is looking to cut its BTC exposure.

Next Technology Plans To Offload Its Bitcoin Holdings

In a press release, the company announced that the Board has unanimously approved the sale or pledging of its BTC holdings in one or more tranches. It noted that it currently holds about 5,833 BTC, making it the 18th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm, just behind Galaxy Digital and ahead of crypto exchange Gemini.

The Board determined that a timely adjustment of the company’s digital asset position is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders, with the aim of reducing risk exposure and enhancing liquidity,” the release read.

Next Technology also said the Board approved the move after reviewing the Binance hack, other hacks, and exchange security vulnerabilities. As CoinGape reported, Binance revealed the $6.3 billion hack, which occurred on October 29, and assured of plans to cover the losses.

However, in addition to the Binance hack, the Next Technology Board also considered technological threats such as quantum computing. The company noted that all these have increased the custody and market risks associated with its Bitcoin holdings. It also assured that it doesn’t hold any of its BTC holdings through the top crypto exchange.

How The Company Plans To Offload The BTC Holdings

The Nasdaq-listed company said it could sell or pledge its Bitcoin holdings through three methods. The first would be through direct sales on crypto exchanges. The second method would be an over-the-counter sale with specific purchasers.

Lastly, the company could pledge its BTC holdings for financing purposes, serving as an alternative or supplement to liquidity management. CEO Weihong Liu will be responsible for dtermining when and how these slaes occur.

The Board also authorized the CEO to ” negotiate and execute agreements, documents and instructions with potential purchasers or counterparties in connection with block trades or pledging financings; and to take all actions necessary or advisable to consummate such transactions.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.