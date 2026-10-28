Home / Crypto News / Franklin Templeton ETFs That Reinvest Stock Dividends into Bitcoin Go Effective

Franklin Templeton ETFs That Reinvest Stock Dividends into Bitcoin Go Effective

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Franklin Templeton ETFs That Reinvest Stock Dividends into Bitcoin Go Effective

Highlights

  • Franklin US Equity Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF (FBEQ) and Franklin US Innovation Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF (FIBT) have become effective.
  • The Bitcoin DRIP ETFs reinvest dividends from stocks into Bitcoin, with a max allocation to 5%.
  • Nasdaq approved the funds to list and trade under the tickers FBEQ and FIBT.
  • BTC price has jumped towards $81,500 today but traders remain cautious due to Fed rate decision.
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$1.8 trillion asset manager Franklin Templeton’s two Bitcoin Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) ETFs have now become effective. The Wall Street giant is set to launch Bitcoin ETFs that systematically reinvest stock dividends into Bitcoin.

Franklin Templeton Bitcoin DRIP ETFs Become Effective

According to the latest SEC filing, the N-1A registration statement for Franklin US Equity Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF and Franklin US Innovation Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF has become effective. This clears the key regulatory step to launch the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Nasdaq.

As CoinGape reported, Nasdaq approved Franklin Templeton to list and trade the two new Bitcoin ETFs with a dividend reinvestment strategy. They will list and trade on Nasdaq under tickers FBEQ and FIBT. The ETFs will reinvest dividends from US stocks into Bitcoin ETPs, derivatives, and other instruments.

Franklin US Equity Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF (FBEQ) will track the VettaFi US Large Cap 500 Bitcoin DRIP Index. It will have a management fee of 0.09%. The initial investment begins with 95% in US stocks and 5% in Bitcoin.

All regular and special dividends are reinvested into Bitcoin. If Bitcoin allocation exceeds 5%, the exposure is rebalanced down to 4.5% during quarterly rebalancing.

Franklin US Innovation Bitcoin DRIP Index ETF (FIBT) will track the VettaFi US Innovation 100 Bitcoin DRIP Index. It has a 0.19% management fee. It will also make an initial investment of 95% in US stocks and 5% in Bitcoin.

Also Check: Best Institutional Crypto Custody Providers in 2026

Launch and Trading Expectations

Franklin Templeton Bitcoin ETFs’ registration statement became effective. However, the issuer has not announced a specific target launch date. The shares can trade once listed on Nasdaq. Prospectuses note that the SEC has neither approved nor disapproved the ETFs.

Nate Geraci, co-founder of The ETF Institute, said it is “smart product design by Franklin Templeton. Easy way for everyday investors to gain BTC exposure.”

He noted that the structure offers investors a passive way to accumulate limited Bitcoin exposure funded entirely by equity dividends, reflecting Franklin Templeton’s continued expansion into crypto-linked products.

Recently, Franklin Templeton met with US SEC Crypto Task Force. It sought clarity on whether its tokenized funds and ETFs need additional relief to participate in the TSV trading environment created by the Innovation Exemption without violating the 1940 Act.

Meanwhile, BTC price has jumped towards $81,500 today. The 24-hour low and high are $79,494 and $81,635, respectively. Trading volume has dropped almost 10% further ahead of the Fed rate decision later today.

Also Read: Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Good News with XRP Community

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.