Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Bear Market Ended and Currently in Accumulation Phase, Galaxy Research Says

Bitcoin Bear Market Ended and Currently in Accumulation Phase, Galaxy Research Says

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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Bitcoin Price Prediction Ahead of Friday's $18B BTC and ETH Options Expiry

Highlights

  • Galaxy Research believes that the bear case for Bitcoin price ended in June 2026.
  • A renowned analyst identifies $81,000 as a key technical level that could influence Bitcoin’s short-term recovery.
  • Historical US midterm election trends raise caution, as Bitcoin recorded double-digit percentage losses in 2014, 2018, and 2022.
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Bitcoin price has been stagnant between the $80K and $89K levels over the past 30 days, which has sparked discussions among market participants. However, a recent report from Galaxy Research hinted that BTC is currently in the accumulation phase, while indicating that the bear market for the flagship crypto is over.

Galaxy Research Says That Bitcoin Is In Accumulation Phase

Galaxy Research believes that the bear market for Bitcoin ended in June 2026. According to its latest research alert, BTC has entered an accumulation phase that could precede another sustained rally. The firm argues that several market indicators support this assessment.

The firm noted that the flagship crypto traded near $81.3K on Thursday, October 22, after closing the previous session at around $84K. This marked a daily decline of approximately 3%. At that level, BTC price remained around 35% below its October 2025 record. However, it stood roughly 39% above its June 30 low.

The flagship crypto now faces a substantial recovery challenge. As per the firm, the crypto needs to climb approximately 53% to reclaim its previous all-time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 trades close to its October record, highlighting the gap between traditional equities and Bitcoin.

Galaxy Research builds its outlook around four factors: technical indicators, market positioning, fundamental conditions, and investor sentiment. Together, these signals suggest selling pressure may have eased considerably.

What’s Next for BTC?

Galaxy Research considers the current environment attractive for investors with longer time horizons. However, its assessment represents a market outlook rather than confirmation that Bitcoin cannot experience another decline.

Amid this, renowned market expert Ted Pillows said that if BTC can break through $81K on the daily chart, it would help drive its price in the near future. So, considering Galaxy Research, it appears that BTC price might be witnessing a strong recovery ahead.

Bitcoin Price Analysis
Source: Ted Pillows, X

However, investors should also note that Bitcoin price usually witnesses a downturn in momentum during the US midterm elections. For context, analyst Ali Martinez noted that BTC has recorded two-digit percentage losses in 2014, 2018, and 2022 during the midterm elections.

BTC Price Trend During US Midterm Election
Source: Ali Martinez, X

Having said that, traders should exercise due diligence before putting their bets into the ongoing volatile scenario in the market. Although Galaxy Research believes that the bear market is over for Bitcoin price, investors should also consider the US midterm election trends for BTC price.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.