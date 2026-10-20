Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / MSTR Stock’s Price Target Raised To $211 With Buy Rating

MSTR Stock’s Price Target Raised To $211 With Buy Rating

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Clear Street raised the MSTR stock's price target from $201 to $211.
  • The analyst also maintained a buy rating for the stock.
  • MSTR is up nearly 5% today.
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Clear Street has raised its price target for MSTR to $211 and maintained a buy rating. The firm cited how the Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has improved its financial position through STRC repurchases and increased USD reserves, and can now resume BTC purchases with STRC trading near par.

Clear Street Raises MSTR Stock Target To $211

The firm’s analyst raised the Strategy stock target to $211 from $201 while reiterating the buy rating. Clear Street noted that the Bitcoin treasury firm spent most of Q3 strengthening its financial position by issuing common stock to repurchase STRC shares and increase its USD reserves.

At the same time, the MSTR stock issuance outpaced Bitcoin accumulation, which the firm admitted poses a risk, especially for common shareholders. However, the STRC buybacks have so far paid off, with the stock trading near its par value of $100.

With STRC trading near $100, Clear Street believes Strategy is well positioned to resume issuing preferred security and use the proceeds to grow its bitcoin per share (bps) metric. Strategy announced a 267 BTC buy on Monday and has notably bought Bitcoin for the last five weeks.

Meanwhile, the firm highlighted the October 29 earnings results as a key event to watch for the company and the MSTR stock. Notably, preferred stockholders will vote just a day before the earnings results on the proposal to switch to daily dividend payments for the STRC stock. Strategy has already declared conditional daily dividends for November ahead of the October 28 vote.

MSCI’s upcoming announcement could also affect the stock, as the index provider will announce on November 11 whether the Bitcoin treasury firm will remain on its index. This follows the adoption of a new methodology which classifies treasury firms as non-operating companies.

The MSTR stock is up today amid Clear Street’s raise of the price target. The stock is currently trading at around $146, up over 7%, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up over 5% in the last five days.

Source: TradingView

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.