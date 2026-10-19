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Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 267 BTC, Repurchases $193M in STRC Shares

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of Michael Saylor and the Strategy logo

Highlights

  • Strategy bought 267 BTC for $22 million last week.
  • It also bought back $193 million worth of STRC shares.
  • The MSTR stock is up over 2% today.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy bought 267 BTC last week, further expanding its treasury holdings. The company also continued its STRC stock buyback, repurchasing $193 million in shares and expanding the purchase price authorized under the buyback program to $3 billion

Strategy Acquires 267 BTC For $22 Million

According to an SEC filing, the Bitcoin treasury firm acquired 267 BTC between October 12 and 18 for $22.1 million at an average price of $82,900. The company now holds 848,517 BTC, which it bought for $64.02 billion at an average price of $75,446.

The purchase follows Strategy’s 250 BTC buy, which it announced last week. The company’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, also teased this latest purchase in a Sunday X post, with the caption, “We found room for more orange.”

The Bitcoin treasury firm funded this latest purchase primarily with MSTR stock sales. It sold 140,872 MSTR shares for $22 million, and the remaining $100,000 came from the USDC cash pool.

The MSTR stock is up amid the announcement of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase. The stock is trading at around $140, up over 2% in pre-market trading. However, the stock is down more than 11% over the past week.

Source: TradingView

STRC Stock Buyback Continues

Strategy also continued its STRC buyback program, acquiring nearly 1.94 million shares for $193.1 million last week. The company’s board of directors approved an increase in the aggregate purchase price under the buyback program from $2 billion to $3 billion.

Under the buyback program, Strategy could still buy back up to $1.16 billion in STRC shares. This comes as the Bitcoin treasury firm prepares for an October 28 vote that could allow it to pay daily STRC dividends in November if stockholders approve the proposal.

The STRC stock is up in pre-market trading amid the latest buyback, trading at around $98, according to TradingView data. The stock remains below its par value of $100, although it is up over 155 in the last three months from a low of around $70.

Source: TradingView

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.