Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 267 BTC, Repurchases $193M in STRC Shares

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy bought 267 BTC last week, further expanding its treasury holdings. The company also continued its STRC stock buyback, repurchasing $193 million in shares and expanding the purchase price authorized under the buyback program to $3 billion

Ad

Ad

Strategy Acquires 267 BTC For $22 Million

According to an SEC filing, the Bitcoin treasury firm acquired 267 BTC between October 12 and 18 for $22.1 million at an average price of $82,900. The company now holds 848,517 BTC, which it bought for $64.02 billion at an average price of $75,446.

The purchase follows Strategy’s 250 BTC buy, which it announced last week. The company’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, also teased this latest purchase in a Sunday X post, with the caption, “We found room for more orange.”

We found room for more orange. https://t.co/XAgiEZbXgO — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 18, 2026

The Bitcoin treasury firm funded this latest purchase primarily with MSTR stock sales. It sold 140,872 MSTR shares for $22 million, and the remaining $100,000 came from the USDC cash pool.

The MSTR stock is up amid the announcement of Strategy’s latest Bitcoin purchase. The stock is trading at around $140, up over 2% in pre-market trading. However, the stock is down more than 11% over the past week.

Ad

Ad

STRC Stock Buyback Continues

Strategy also continued its STRC buyback program, acquiring nearly 1.94 million shares for $193.1 million last week. The company’s board of directors approved an increase in the aggregate purchase price under the buyback program from $2 billion to $3 billion.

Under the buyback program, Strategy could still buy back up to $1.16 billion in STRC shares. This comes as the Bitcoin treasury firm prepares for an October 28 vote that could allow it to pay daily STRC dividends in November if stockholders approve the proposal.

The STRC stock is up in pre-market trading amid the latest buyback, trading at around $98, according to TradingView data. The stock remains below its par value of $100, although it is up over 155 in the last three months from a low of around $70.

To trade stocks, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks