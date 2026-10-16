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Strategy Declares Conditional Daily STRC Dividends Ahead of October 28 Vote

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strategy has declared conditional daily dividends for November.
  • This is dependent on the amendment passing at the October 28 meeting and the effective filing.
  • The total dividends for November is $1 per share.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has announced conditional daily STRC dividends for November ahead of the October 28 vote on a proposal to amend the STRC stock’s dividend frequency. The company plans to pay $1 per share next month if the daily-dividend proposal passes and takes effect in time.

Strategy Forges Ahead With Plan To Share Daily STRC Dividends

According to an SEC filing, the company has declared conditional daily STRC dividends for November. If conditions are met, the company will pay daily dividends from November 2 through December 1, totaling $1 per share.

These conditions include stockholders’ approval of the daily dividends proposal and timely filing of the approval to take effect before November. The company will hold a special meeting on October 28 for stockholders to vote on the proposal.

If the proposal passes, Strategy would join fellow Bitcoin treasury firm Strive, which already pays daily dividends on its preferred security SATA. Michael Saylor’s company currently pays STRC dividends twice a month. Switching to daily dividends means stockholders would receive dividends every day of the calendar year, regardless of weekends or holidays.

The Bitcoin treasury firm initially paid dividends monthly before switching to semi-monthly payments earlier this year. This move also comes as Strategy faces potential removal from MSCI’s global index after the firm announced plans to implement a methodology that excludes non-operating companies, which it classifies the Bitcoin treasury firm as.

MSTR Stock Down Over 3%

The MSTR stock is trading at around $146, down over 3% at the market open today, according to TradingView data. This comes amid concerns that the company could be excluded from MSCI’s global index by next month, which would cut the passive capital that flows into the stock from investors who track the index.

Source: TradingView

Despite this potential removal, some analysts remain bullish on MSTR stock. CoinGape reported that Cantor Fitzgerald raised its MSTR price target to $208 from $186 and maintained an Overweight rating.

A positive for the company is that the STRC stock is nearing its $100 par value. The stock is currently trading at $99.4, up in the last month, according to TradingView data.

Source: TradingView
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.