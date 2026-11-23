Nasdaq-100 futures briefly triggered a volatility circuit-breaker halt on Monday, November 23, 2026, after surging 7% following Nvidia’s unanimous board decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, President, and Board Director.

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Why Nasdaq-100 Futures Stopped at 7%

E-mini Nasdaq-100 futures briefly triggered volatility controls around 9:20 AM ET on Monday, November 23, 2026, after jumping over 7% on news that Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as President, CEO, and Board Director.

Because the news broke outside of regular U.S. stock market hours, it hit the overnight futures market during a period of thinner liquidity, pushing contracts straight into the exchange’s mandatory 7% upside limit.

According to CME Group’s US-based Equity Index futures price limits, once futures rise 7% from the prior session’s reference price, contracts cannot trade above that level. This makes the move a standard procedure during times of market volatility.

However, Nasdaq’s futures trading halt did not last long. It only happened 10 minutes before the US market opened.

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$3.6 Trillion Added to the U.S. Stocks, Crypto and Precious Metals

At the market open, roughly $3.6 trillion flowed into US stocks, crypto, and precious metals within two hours of Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO. The S&P 500 gained 5.34%, adding about $3 trillion in value and posting its best day in 19 months.

The Nasdaq Composite surged 7.68%, also its strongest session since April 2025, when stocks rallied after President Donald Trump backed down from some tariff threats. Meanwhile, Dow Jones gained about 3% as the rally spread beyond technology shares.

Nvidia jumped over 35%, adding more than $1 trillion in market value, the largest one-day dollar gain for any company on record. A gain above 33% marks Nvidia’s best day since 2000.

Nonetheless, Nvidia still sits about sits 31.2% below its October 2026 record intraday high of $243.37. Nasdaq 100 also remains 14.5% below its record peak of 31,361.37, keeping it squarely in correction territory.