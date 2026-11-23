US stock futures jumped on Monday, November 23, as dip buyers piled into AI and chip stocks after last week’s brutal selloff. The Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 3.6%, while S&P 500 futures rose roughly 2.9%, and Dow Jones futures gained around 2.2% in pre-market trading.

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US Stock Futures Surge as Dip Buyers Return

Monday morning saw top US indexes surge in pre-market trading as buyers returned to tech and AI stocks. The Nasdaq 100 futures gained 884.75 points, roughly a 3.52% gain, while S&P 500 futures surged 188.75 points, marking a 2.72% gain.

On the other hand, Dow Jones futures added 933 points, a 1.94% surge, as buyers returned for the holiday-shortened week. Earlier quotes put Nasdaq 100 futures at 25,832.75, S&P 500 futures near 7,116 and Dow futures around 48,933.

The recovery follows last week’s sharp sell-off that saw US stocks crash to March 2020 lows on Friday, November 20. On Friday, the S&P 500 dropped 3.7% to 6,910.39, its seventh straight loss, and shed 8.6% for the week. Dow fell 1.93% to 48,147.33, while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 5.28% to 22,617.73 and turned negative for 2026. The Nasdaq 100 sank 5.61% to 25,028.98 and briefly touched bear-market territory.

Nvidia drove the recent rebound across top US indexes as the chipmaker rose 8.7% in premarket trading after Friday’s 8.5% plunge. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gained 5.8%, Broadcom rose 5.7%, and Micron Technology added 7% in early trading. Market participants have tied Nvidia’s stock jump to President Donald Trump renewing his call to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang.

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What Could Move US Stocks This Week

Following its pre-market surge, the Nasdaq 100 is on track for its biggest daily gain since May 2025. Buyers are stepping in, but the recovery still leaves large gaps to close. Meanwhile, Nasdaq 100 futures still trail their 52-week high of 31,616.50 by about 18%, while S&P 500 futures sit roughly 10% below their 7,897.50 peak.

Several catalysts could test the bounce in a holiday-shortened week for US markets. October Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report is expected to drop on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. Economists expect headline PCE to rise 3.8% year-over-year, up from 3.6% in September, and 0.3% month-over-month, while core PCE is forecast at 3.2% year-over-year (up from 3.1%) and 0.3% month-over-month.

A reading above forecasts, especially on core PCE, would reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike at the December 8–9 meeting, including talk of a larger 50-basis-point move. A hotter reading would likely hurt U.S. equities since Treasury yields would climb, alongside borrowing costs.

On the other hand, a softer PCE print could serve as a major relief catalyst for US equities by calming fears of more Fed tightening and giving dip buyers a reason to keep buying US stocks.

Nvidia headlines will also move the market this week, including the SEC’s review of its accounting. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is seeking answers on Nvidia’s China chip sales, while the SEC is examining Nvidia’s accounting. These probes into the chipmaker still hang over the ANT stock recovery and could trickle down to other AI and tech stocks.