Strategy has acquired 457 Bitcoin for $29.6 million, raising its total holdings to 851,305 BTC. The latest purchase comes alongside preferred stock repurchases and changes to the company’s cash reserves.

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Michael Saylor Details $1B Buyback Expansion and Cash Changes

According to Michael Saylor, Strategy purchased Bitcoin at an average price of $64,898. The company repurchased $212 million in STRC preferred shares and increased its buyback program.

“We increased our Digital Credit Securities Repurchase Program by $1B,” Saylor stated.

Saylor elaborated on the company’s recent credit cuts and cash management moves in a follow-up post. He verified that Strategy has cut $2.9 billion in outstanding credits in recent months.

“We have reduced credit outstanding by $2.9B in recent months, lowering annual dividends by $353M.”

After the cuts, Strategy’s USD Duration is currently at 3.4 years. Saylor said the company reallocated $1 billion from USD Reserve to USD Cash.

He said the money could be used to buy back shares in the future or to purchase bitcoin.

In another follow-up, Saylor claimed Strategy’s Net Reserve jumped $183 million.

“Our trades increased Net Reserve by $183M and Net BPS by 6 sats/share,” he wrote.

The calculations excluded preferred dividends and used the company’s $64,898 average Bitcoin purchase price. Saylor said STRC’s BTC Credit tightened two basis points to 71 basis points.

His figures were based on a 10% annual Bitcoin return and a 40% Bitcoin volatility.

The number comes after Strategy’s previous announcement on the company’s Bitcoin holdings during the November market crash.

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Strategy Raises $176.7M Through Stock Sales

In its November 23 filing, Strategy offered approximately 1.93 million MSTR common shares. The transactions raised $176.7 million for proceeds in Bitcoin purchases and STRC repurchases.

Strategy invested $29.6 million in Bitcoin buying and $147 million in preferred share buybacks. The remaining STRC buybacks were paid for by additional $64.8 million from USD Cash.

The acquisition comes after Strategy previously bought 485 Bitcoin for $33.4 million. This previous transaction brought its total holdings to 850,849 BTC prior to the current reporting period.

Strategy Bitcoin Holdings Extend Lead Among Public Companies

With the latest acquisition, Strategy has increased its stake in the publicly listed Bitcoin treasury companies. Bitcoin Treasuries reports that Strategy’s BTC holdings are at 851,305 while Metaplanet’s is at 44,000.

Twenty One Capital is next with 43,841 BTC, followed by Strive with 43,404 BTC. The figures put Strategy 807,305 BTC ahead of its nearest competitor, Metaplanet.

Currently, 1,239,589 BTC are held by publicly traded companies, with Strategy having an approximate 68.7% stake in the cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $61,208.37, gaining 1.06% over the past 24 hours.