US ISM Manufacturing PMI Hits 54.5%, Below 54.8% Forecast

U.S. manufacturing activity expanded again in September, although growth eased slightly from August. The ISM Manufacturing PMI reached 54.5%, below the 54.8% forecast and August’s 54.6% reading.

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US Manufacturing Remains in Expansion

The Institute for Supply Management reported manufacturing growth for a ninth-straight month. PMI readings above 50% indicate growth, and below that level indicate contraction.

The wider U.S. economy also expanded for the 23rd consecutive month. ISM said the September PMI historically corresponds with a 2.4% annualized increase in real gross domestic product.

Demand remained positive as the New Orders Index climbed to 55.3% from 53.7% in August. Backlogs also increased, with the Backlog of Orders Index rising to 56.4% from 51.8%.

However, production growth slowed during September. The Production Index fell to 56.7% from 58.3%, although it remained in expansion for an 11th consecutive month.

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Employment Rises as Price Pressures Increase

Manufacturing employment strengthened during September, with the Employment Index rising to 52.7%. The index stood at 51.2% in August, marking a 1.5 percentage-point monthly increase.

Eight of the 18 manufacturing industries reported employment growth during the month. Computer and electronic products and transportation equipment were among the largest industries reporting higher employment.

Price pressures increased more sharply during September. The Prices Index jumped 6.8 percentage points to 77.9%, compared with 71.1% in August.

“Pricing volatility was mentioned in 46 percent” of negative comments, ISM survey chief Susan Spence said. Tariffs appeared in 34% of negative comments, while the Iran war appeared in 30%.

Recent U.S. economic data has remained closely watched by investors as markets assess inflation, interest rates and Federal Reserve policy.

Most Major Manufacturing Industries Expand

Five of the six largest U.S. manufacturing industries expanded during September. These included computer and electronic products, transportation equipment, machinery, chemicals, and food and beverage products.

Overall, 12 manufacturing industries reported growth, while two recorded contraction. Printing and related support activities and textile mills were the two industries reporting declines.

Inventories provided a weaker reading, falling to 48.6% from 50.6%. Meanwhile, new export orders remained above 50% but declined to 50.9% from 53.2% in August.

Supplier deliveries remained slower, while imports eased to 51%. The September PMI therefore kept U.S. manufacturing in expansion despite missing the 54.8% market forecast.