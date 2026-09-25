Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Iran’s FM Araghchi Confirms Offering US “7-Day Plan” to End War, Reopen Hormuz

Breaking: Iran’s FM Araghchi Confirms Offering US “7-Day Plan” to End War, Reopen Hormuz

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Iran's FM Araghchi Confirms Offering US 7-Day Plan to End War, Reopen Hormuz

Highlights

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the 7-day proposal is submitted to the US via mediators.
  • The plans aims at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, negotiating an end to the war, and restarting talks on nuclear program.
  • Bitcoin price holds above $84,000 amid Trump-Xi meeting and today's crypto options expiry.
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Iran sent a 7-day plan to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, negotiate an end to the war, and restart talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the timeline to reopen Hormuz can begin if the US accepts certain conditions, with broader talks also set to resume. Stock markets and Bitcoin rebounded amid positive sentiment.

US-Iran War: 7-Day Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Talks on Ending War

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country submitted the 7-day proposal to the White House via mediators that could see the Hormuz reopen within a week and restart talks to end the long-running US-Iran war and nuclear program.

Araghchi said Iran is “not in a hurry” to reach an agreement, and the decision depends on the US easing tensions and beginning talks. As CoinGape reported earlier this week, Iran wants the US to lift its naval blockade and halt related military operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days.

“I think it would be much better if it is done before the midterm election, but it depends on the US administration to decide. We don’t care about the timing,” said Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi would wait in the US over the weekend for the Trump administration’s response to Iran’s 7-day proposal.

Meanwhile, a White House official confirmed the US and Iran “are having positive and constructive discussions through the mediators. The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz, so we are not in a rush,” he told FT.

Bitcoin Continues Upside Momentum

Bitcoin price has rebounded above $84,000 amid reports that the US and Iran are exploring a phased plan to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have also pulled back, with WTI crude falling below $93 a barrel and Brent toward $105.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $84,244 as traders await the monthly options expiry for further upside momentum across the crypto market. Furthermore, trading volume has dropped 12% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, broader stock and crypto markets are rising amid a constructive Trump-Xi meeting. The 10-year US Treasury yield also slipped slightly after hitting a 19-year high of 5.20% and the US dollar index (DXY) fell to 101.16 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs says markets are pricing in more Fed rate hikes than anticipated and a pause is still on the table. Strong AI infrastructure, defense spending, and related capex are signaling economic resilience, but Goldman Sachs sees core PCE inflation falling to 2.2% year-over-year by Q4 2027.

As global diplomatic developments unfold rapidly, market participants are using political prediction market platforms to hedge macro portfolios against sudden policy shifts.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.