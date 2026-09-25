Breaking: Iran’s FM Araghchi Confirms Offering US “7-Day Plan” to End War, Reopen Hormuz

Iran sent a 7-day plan to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, negotiate an end to the war, and restart talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the timeline to reopen Hormuz can begin if the US accepts certain conditions, with broader talks also set to resume. Stock markets and Bitcoin rebounded amid positive sentiment.

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US-Iran War: 7-Day Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz, Talks on Ending War

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country submitted the 7-day proposal to the White House via mediators that could see the Hormuz reopen within a week and restart talks to end the long-running US-Iran war and nuclear program.

Araghchi said Iran is “not in a hurry” to reach an agreement, and the decision depends on the US easing tensions and beginning talks. As CoinGape reported earlier this week, Iran wants the US to lift its naval blockade and halt related military operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 7 days.

“I think it would be much better if it is done before the midterm election, but it depends on the US administration to decide. We don’t care about the timing,” said Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi would wait in the US over the weekend for the Trump administration’s response to Iran’s 7-day proposal.

Meanwhile, a White House official confirmed the US and Iran “are having positive and constructive discussions through the mediators. The United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz, so we are not in a rush,” he told FT.

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Bitcoin Continues Upside Momentum

Bitcoin price has rebounded above $84,000 amid reports that the US and Iran are exploring a phased plan to end the war, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have also pulled back, with WTI crude falling below $93 a barrel and Brent toward $105.

At press time, Bitcoin is trading at $84,244 as traders await the monthly options expiry for further upside momentum across the crypto market. Furthermore, trading volume has dropped 12% over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, broader stock and crypto markets are rising amid a constructive Trump-Xi meeting. The 10-year US Treasury yield also slipped slightly after hitting a 19-year high of 5.20% and the US dollar index (DXY) fell to 101.16 on Friday.

Goldman Sachs says markets are pricing in more Fed rate hikes than anticipated and a pause is still on the table. Strong AI infrastructure, defense spending, and related capex are signaling economic resilience, but Goldman Sachs sees core PCE inflation falling to 2.2% year-over-year by Q4 2027.

As global diplomatic developments unfold rapidly, market participants are using political prediction market platforms to hedge macro portfolios against sudden policy shifts.