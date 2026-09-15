Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / BREAKING: Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

BREAKING: Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

Highlights

  • Republicans dismissed a CLARITY Act counteroffer from Democrats and proceed for Senate cloture vote.
  • Democrats demanded more crypto ethics restrictions, decentralized finance policy changes, and protections to tribal gaming laws.
  • The CLARITY Act need 60 votes to invoking cloture and dismiss all further negotiations on the crypto bill.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Republicans dismissed a CLARITY Act counteroffer from Democrats, moving ahead with a Senate cloture vote on the final draft. Democrats were seeking more crypto ethics restrictions, decentralized finance policy changes, and protections to tribal gaming laws.

Katie Warbinton, spokesperson for Cynthia Lummis, said Democrats “have not budged an inch.” “They need to actually start negotiating instead of resubmitting the same demands and calling it progress,” she added.

Senate Republicans signaled that they will not reopen negotiations on a last-minute Democratic counteroffer. Republicans claimed the latest draft was a final compromise after more than a year of talks and over 120 changes requested by Democrats.

Republicans Proceed for Senate Vote on CLARITY Act

The US Senate is scheduled to vote at 2:15 p.m. ET on cloture on the motion to proceed to H.R. 3633. This is not a final vote to pass the CLARITY Act. Invoking cloture takes 60 votes. Republicans hold 53 seats, so the bill needs support from Democratic Senators. Failure would likely sideline the CLARITY Act for the rest of this Congress, given the narrow window before midterms.

The late Democratic proposal, sent Monday night after a meeting in Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office, focused heavily on ethics language covering federal officials’ crypto holdings.

Senator Cynthia Lummis said Democrats kept asking for additional concessions and despite the bill is ready for a vote. “There’s nothing left to give,” she said, claiming that some Democrats would not support the bill no matter what was in the text.

White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urged the Senate again to pass the CLARITY Act. Republicans believe the new text included stronger ethics rules and agreed by President Donald Trump.

Ethics Remains the Core Dispute for Democrats

Democrats, including Senators Mark Warner, Ruben Gallego, and Raphael Warnock, said Republican ethics text still fell short. Concerns included whether state attorneys general could act directly against the president and whether the bill would restrict the president, family members, and government officials from gaining from crypto. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday focused on limiting conflicts tied to the Trump family’s crypto ventures.

Warner said Democrats working on the bill in good faith were sending a counterproposal. Details of that offer were not fully public as the vote approached. Democrats’ concerns come despite the new ethics rule is in line with earlier Tillis-Gallego bipartisan ethics proposal sent to White House.

Also Check: CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Breaking: Ripple Scores New Sports Deal As XRP Logo Heads To Louisville Basketball
Standard Chartered Predicts Arbitrum (ARB) Price Can Rally to $10 by 2030
CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
Bitget Expands UEX Reach With CFD API for Gold, Forex, Oil Trading
XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, ETH As Options Activity Explodes 350% Ahead CLARITY Act Vote Today

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Clarity Act live updates

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
XRP and Bitcoin Price Prediction as Clarity Act is Dead

XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, ETH As Options Activity Explodes 350% Ahead CLARITY Act Vote Today
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

Galaxy CEO Warns: If CLARITY Doesn’t Advance, U.S. Crypto Rules May Never Arrive
Republicans Reject CLARITY Act Counteroffer from Democrats

Sen. Lummis Says CLARITY Act Would Let All U.S. Banks Freely Buy and Hold Bitcoin
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

SEC Chair Atkins Says Crypto Agenda Will Proceed Even If CLARITY Act Stalls
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why Senators Must Pass Crypto Bill, Backs Scott Bessent

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Explains Why Senators Must Pass Crypto Bill, Backs Scott Bessent

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.