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Home / Crypto News / CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
LIVE COVERAGE Updated

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 38 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 15: The CLARITY Act is winning the spotlight in Washington today. It is gaining momentum as the U.S. Senate set to vote on a critical measure that will be essential to the advancement of the crypto market structure legislation that’s been long awaited. As the bill moves a crucial step in the legislative process, lawmakers are under increasing pressure to agree on a bipartisan compromise.

The Senate’s cloture vote is under the radar of the crypto industry, investors and market participants, due to the gravity of its possible impact on the digital asset regulation in the United States. The passage would be a major milestone but it was not a sure sign of passage. Stay up to date with the most recent developments for the CLARITY Act, along with lawmakers’ remarks and market responses in our live updates.

01:15:00 PM UTC, 15 September 2026

White House Pushes Stablecoin Data Tool Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote

Clarity Act Odds Fall to 27% amid New Bipartisan Ethics Counteroffer to White House

 

The White House is stepping up its campaign to garner support in the Senate from Republicans for the CLARITY Act, and banking issues regarding stablecoins are one of the sticking points. Authorities are working on an interactive website that will enable users to explore scenarios on the development of stablecoins and bank deposits. The platform will also answer to the criticism directed at the earlier report submitted by the Council of Economic Advisers and answer some of the most frequently raised questions.

 

 

 

 

White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt defended the administration’s findings as he said, “The data simply does not support the deposit flight narrative that DC bank lobbyists are pushing.” The push follows as lawmakers are mulling the crypto bill before a vote on it is made today.

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12:55:00 PM UTC, 15 September 2026

Senate Democrats Prepare Counteroffer Hours Before CLARITY Act Vote

an image to represent the CLARITY Act

 

Democrats have introduced an alternative plan for the CLARITY Act, adding another layer of confusion to the Senate’s cloture vote. The Democratic lawmakers engaged in negotiations are offering up their own plan, Sen. Mark Warner said. He stated, “The Democrats who’ve been working on this in good faith are sending a counterproposal.”

 

 

 

A new version with stricter ethics provisions that were aimed at President Donald Trump had been circulated among Republicans recently. Democrats, however, had complained that the measures were not designed to deal with possible conflicts of interest. Sen. Raphael Warnock said, “I don’t think Democrats should advance a bill that doesn’t deal with these opportunities for corruption we’re seeing in real time,” per PunchBowl news report. Read More.

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12:30:00 PM UTC, 15 September 2026

Coinbase CEO Armstrong Bullish On CLARITY Act Clearing 60-Vote Senate Hurdle

Coinbase CEO speaking about U.S. crypto regulations amid market structure bill progress

 

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently expressed a strong bullish narrative that the CLARITY Act will clear the Senate’s 60-vote cloture vote requirement. He said, “I’m pretty optimistic that we’re going to get more than 60 votes.” The cloture vote would allow the bill to advance to debate but would not mean final passage.

 

 

 

 

Further, Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad also outlined the expected timeline. He noted, “There will be a series of votes…over maybe 10 days. If we get passed the first vote we feel pretty good about that we’re on pretty much a glide path to get to the end state.” Read More.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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an image to represent the CLARITY Act news

Senate Democrats to Send CLARITY Act Counterproposal Ahead of Tomorrow’s Cloture Vote
About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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