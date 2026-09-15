CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?
White House Pushes Stablecoin Data Tool Ahead of CLARITY Act Senate Vote
The White House is stepping up its campaign to garner support in the Senate from Republicans for the CLARITY Act, and banking issues regarding stablecoins are one of the sticking points. Authorities are working on an interactive website that will enable users to explore scenarios on the development of stablecoins and bank deposits. The platform will also answer to the criticism directed at the earlier report submitted by the Council of Economic Advisers and answer some of the most frequently raised questions.
News: The White House is going all out to convince Senate Republicans to advance landmark crypto legislation today over banks’ concerns.
Officials plan to launch an interactive tool that allows users “to set the parameters, run the scenarios, and see for themselves” why CEA… pic.twitter.com/vARnage5En
— Eleanor Mueller (@Eleanor_Mueller) September 15, 2026
White House crypto advisor Patrick Witt defended the administration’s findings as he said, “The data simply does not support the deposit flight narrative that DC bank lobbyists are pushing.” The push follows as lawmakers are mulling the crypto bill before a vote on it is made today.
Senate Democrats Prepare Counteroffer Hours Before CLARITY Act Vote
Democrats have introduced an alternative plan for the CLARITY Act, adding another layer of confusion to the Senate’s cloture vote. The Democratic lawmakers engaged in negotiations are offering up their own plan, Sen. Mark Warner said. He stated, “The Democrats who’ve been working on this in good faith are sending a counterproposal.”
A new version with stricter ethics provisions that were aimed at President Donald Trump had been circulated among Republicans recently. Democrats, however, had complained that the measures were not designed to deal with possible conflicts of interest. Sen. Raphael Warnock said, “I don’t think Democrats should advance a bill that doesn’t deal with these opportunities for corruption we’re seeing in real time,” per PunchBowl news report. Read More.
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Bullish On CLARITY Act Clearing 60-Vote Senate Hurdle
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong recently expressed a strong bullish narrative that the CLARITY Act will clear the Senate’s 60-vote cloture vote requirement. He said, “I’m pretty optimistic that we’re going to get more than 60 votes.” The cloture vote would allow the bill to advance to debate but would not mean final passage.
CLARITY ACT: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says, "I'm pretty optimistic that we're going to get more than 60 votes ."
Armstrong says thousands of hours of bipartisan work have gone into the bill, moment” for U.S. crypto and finance. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/MUTLZDSQmx
— Orange Man Vlad (@orangmanviad) September 15, 2026
Further, Coinbase Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad also outlined the expected timeline. He noted, “There will be a series of votes…over maybe 10 days. If we get passed the first vote we feel pretty good about that we’re on pretty much a glide path to get to the end state.” Read More.