CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today Sept. 15: Will Crypto Bill Pass Senate Cloture Vote Today?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

CLARITY Act LIVE Updates Today September 15: The CLARITY Act is winning the spotlight in Washington today. It is gaining momentum as the U.S. Senate set to vote on a critical measure that will be essential to the advancement of the crypto market structure legislation that’s been long awaited. As the bill moves a crucial step in the legislative process, lawmakers are under increasing pressure to agree on a bipartisan compromise.

The Senate’s cloture vote is under the radar of the crypto industry, investors and market participants, due to the gravity of its possible impact on the digital asset regulation in the United States. The passage would be a major milestone but it was not a sure sign of passage. Stay up to date with the most recent developments for the CLARITY Act, along with lawmakers’ remarks and market responses in our live updates.