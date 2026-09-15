Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / Breaking: Ripple Scores New Sports Deal As XRP Logo Heads To Louisville Basketball

Breaking: Ripple Scores New Sports Deal As XRP Logo Heads To Louisville Basketball

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple has signed a multi-year Louisville Basketball partnership.
  • Under this collaboration, XRP logo will be visible on all home games.
  • The deal includes finance and digital asset education.
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Ripple has announced a new sports partnership with Louisville Athletics. The agreement will introduce XRP logos to Louisville Basketball starting with the 2026-27 season. It’s a new initiative for the cryptocurrency brand to enter the college sports space.

Ripple Expands XRP Branding Across Louisville

The agreement, which will run for multiple years, will feature the XRP logo on Denny Crum Court for all Louisville home games. The branding will be used for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. The Coach Denny Crum logo will continue to be displayed on the court within the three-point arc.

The collaboration will go beyond the basketball court. The RPR brand will be the signage used on the courtside for television broadcasts. It will also be on display throughout the KFC Yum! Promote through center located promotions and in-venue placements.

Louisville will continue to promote the Ripple sports partnership through its digital and social media. The agreement also includes radio coverage of both basketball teams.

“Ripple was very intentional about aligning with premier basketball brands, and we’re proud that Louisville was one of the programs they identified,” stated Vice President and Director of Athletics Josh Heird.

He added, “That speaks to the strength of our basketball tradition, the national reach of the Louisville brand and the passion of our fan base. As college athletics continues to evolve, we want to align with partners who recognize the value of what Louisville represents while respecting the history that helped build it..

Thus, Heird concluded, This partnership does both, and I’m especially proud that we’re able to move forward in a new and innovative way while continuing to honor Coach Crum and the legacy of Denny Crum Court.”

Finance, Technology, Education Components In The Deal

Ripple will also be sponsoring financial and technology education programs. Programs will be directed at Louisville student-athletes and the campus community. They will explain the traditional finance and digital assets.

The collaboration provides XRP with yet another channel to gain exposure to sports fans. It also brings the game of basketball into Louisville’s tried-and-true circuit.

“Louisville is among the most respected programs in college basketball, providing an extraordinary platform for brand partners to engage fans not only locally, but on a national scale,” remarked Kim Damron, the President of Sports Properties at Learfield.

He added: “We’re proud to bring this innovative partnership to life with the Cardinals and to expand XRP’s presence in the college sports landscape.”

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.