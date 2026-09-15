Breaking: Ripple Scores New Sports Deal As XRP Logo Heads To Louisville Basketball

Ripple has announced a new sports partnership with Louisville Athletics. The agreement will introduce XRP logos to Louisville Basketball starting with the 2026-27 season. It’s a new initiative for the cryptocurrency brand to enter the college sports space.

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Ripple Expands XRP Branding Across Louisville

The agreement, which will run for multiple years, will feature the XRP logo on Denny Crum Court for all Louisville home games. The branding will be used for the men’s and women’s basketball programs. The Coach Denny Crum logo will continue to be displayed on the court within the three-point arc.

The collaboration will go beyond the basketball court. The RPR brand will be the signage used on the courtside for television broadcasts. It will also be on display throughout the KFC Yum! Promote through center located promotions and in-venue placements.

Louisville will continue to promote the Ripple sports partnership through its digital and social media. The agreement also includes radio coverage of both basketball teams.

“Ripple was very intentional about aligning with premier basketball brands, and we’re proud that Louisville was one of the programs they identified,” stated Vice President and Director of Athletics Josh Heird.

He added, “That speaks to the strength of our basketball tradition, the national reach of the Louisville brand and the passion of our fan base. As college athletics continues to evolve, we want to align with partners who recognize the value of what Louisville represents while respecting the history that helped build it..

Thus, Heird concluded, This partnership does both, and I’m especially proud that we’re able to move forward in a new and innovative way while continuing to honor Coach Crum and the legacy of Denny Crum Court.”

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Finance, Technology, Education Components In The Deal

Ripple will also be sponsoring financial and technology education programs. Programs will be directed at Louisville student-athletes and the campus community. They will explain the traditional finance and digital assets.

The collaboration provides XRP with yet another channel to gain exposure to sports fans. It also brings the game of basketball into Louisville’s tried-and-true circuit.

“Louisville is among the most respected programs in college basketball, providing an extraordinary platform for brand partners to engage fans not only locally, but on a national scale,” remarked Kim Damron, the President of Sports Properties at Learfield.

He added: “We’re proud to bring this innovative partnership to life with the Cardinals and to expand XRP’s presence in the college sports landscape.”