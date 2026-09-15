Galaxy CEO Warns: If CLARITY Doesn’t Advance, U.S. Crypto Rules May Never Arrive

Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz told markets on September 15, 2026, that the Senate cloture vote is more than a routine procedural test.

If the CLARITY Act does not advance, he warned, the United States may go a long, long time, if ever, without durable crypto market-structure law.

That window of uncertainty, he said, would be terrible for the USA and force more of the industry offshore.

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Novogratz Raises the Offshore Risk, and Points to GOP Holdouts

Novogratz posted his warning at 00:43 GMT on September 15, hours before the scheduled cloture window.

He acknowledged that the SEC and CFTC can still write rules and let firms operate under agency guidance over the next two years.

But he drew a clear line: agency rulemaking is not the same as long-term statutory certainty. A statute removes the political-reversal and offshore-relocation risk that agency rules cannot.

The CLARITY Act cloture motion needs 60 votes. Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, meaning at least seven Democrats or independents must cross the aisle.

In a follow-up post two hours later, Novogratz said Republicans face at least four holdouts, probably more, tightening the arithmetic further.

Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail, a signal the vote would be razor-thin even with full Democratic co-operation.

Senators Lummis, Boozman, and Scott released what they called a final text on Sunday night. President Trump accepted tougher ethics provisions in that version, including language modelled on the Tillis-Gallego framework and state attorney-general enforcement.

Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions, folding in more than 100 concessions that Democrats had sought, on self-custody, best execution, and a retail investor advocate office.

Senate Democrats, however, were not fully convinced. A Schumer caucus meeting produced a decision to send a last-minute counterproposal.

Senate Democrats to Send CLARITY Counterproposal, with key members including Warner and Gallego still calling the ethics language insufficient.

The September 15 vote has already become a grassroots showdown after a $190M crypto political push, underscoring how much institutional capital is riding on the outcome.

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What Investors Are Watching, Agency Rules vs Statute Clock

The investor story is the gap between two clocks: the statute timeline and the agency-rules timeline. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has argued clarity arrives one way or another.

SEC Chair Atkins said crypto agency work will proceed even if CLARITY stalls. Similarly, Grayscale confirmed crypto regulation will advance regardless of the vote, pointing to separate stablecoin, tokenized-securities, and derivatives rails already in motion.

Novogratz is pricing something different. He is not arguing crypto stops without a statute. He is arguing that U.S. CLARITY Act failure leaves a multi-year political-reversal risk on the table.

That risk raises the cost of capital for domestic crypto businesses and accelerates offshore structuring. Coinbase CEO says crypto gets clarity even if CLARITY Act fails Senate test, with the two positions representing the short-term floor and the long-term discount respectively.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reinforced the urgency from a national-security angle.

Bessent urged the Senate to pass CLARITY or forfeit crypto security tools, and promised new Treasury authority if stablecoin adoption triggered deposit-flight pressure on community banks.

Banking groups and New York state lawyers are still opposing key provisions. Banking Groups and New York Lawyers had Opposed CLARITY Ahead of todays’ Vote, keeping the political stack unstable even as the industry pushes for a yes.

For markets, the names to track are Galaxy Digital ($GLXY), Coinbase ($COIN), BTC/ETH spot ETF flows, and tokenized-securities platforms.

A cloture yes could trigger a relief rally across those names. A cloture no shifts attention to how long the Atkins agency-rules path can hold the discount at bay.

Galaxy Research had already slashed 2026 passage odds to 10%, which means markets have already priced significant doubt into the statute path. The CLARITY Act vote today will test whether that discount needs to widen further.

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