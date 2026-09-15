Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, ETH As Options Activity Explodes 350% Ahead CLARITY Act Vote Today

XRP Overtakes Bitcoin, ETH As Options Activity Explodes 350% Ahead CLARITY Act Vote Today

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP and Bitcoin Price Prediction as Clarity Act is Dead

Highlights

  • Ripple XRP has outshined Bitcoin and Ethereum in the derivatives market.
  • The XRP options trading volume skyrocketed about 350% today, much higher than BTC and ETH.
  • The surge comes on the heels of the CLARITY Act Senate cloture vote today.
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Ripple’s XRP has become the clear leader in the derivatives space as traders are increasingly positioning for the Senate’s CLARITY Act cloture vote today. The XRP options volume has surged nearly 350% in the last 24 hours, outpacing the growth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options.

XRP Derivatives Show Strong Bullish Momentum

The critical XRP derivatives market saw aggressive positioning. Trading volume rose 97.18% to $5.52 billion while the open interest increased by 4.65% to $3.12 billion, per CoinGlass. If the volume is increasing, it means that more contracts are being transacted and if the open interest is increasing, it means that traders are taking on more contracts.

The volume of XRP options open interest rose by 7.93% to $98.59 million. This is especially important as options volume is increasing, highlighting that traders are creating exposure in options as the CLARITY Act hype grows.

XRP open Interest
XRP open interest volume chart. Source: CoinGlass

Liquidation data also backs up the bullish reading. XRP liquidations hit $13.77 million in the 24-hour timeframe. Out of this, $7.85 million were shorts and $5.92 million were longs it. The larger short liquidations could indicate that traders who had wagered against XRP were forced to cover their shorts as the asset rallied, likely pushing the price even higher.

XRP Options Activity Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum

XRP is also leading Bitcoin and Ethereum when it comes to options activity with a gain of 348% to $14.55 million at press time. Options volume and open interest for Bitcoin soared by 67.54% to $3.36 billion and 1.72% to $39.56 billion, respectively. Overall derivatives transactions on Bitcoin rose 66.92% to $69.83 billion. On the other hand, as the volume of open interest contracts fell 0.89% to $52.26 billion.

Ethereum saw a 13.08% surge in options volume to $1.30 billion and a 3.78% jump in options open interest to $7.32 billion. The overall volume grew 55.66 per cent to $55.10 billion, while the open interest rose by a mere 0.15% to $32.90 billion.

The CLARITY Act Senate Vote Gains Momentum

The CLARITY Act cloture vote is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET today. At least seven Democratic Senators would have to vote for cloture, with the Republican Party controlling 53 seats in the Senate. The successful vote would pave the way to debate, but would not guarantee the passage of the bill.

Democrats have won more than 100 changes, including protections for self-custody and retail-investor offices, Sen. Cynthia Lummis said. She issued a stark warning by saying “it’s now or never” for the CLARITY Act as urgency grows.

President Trump has agreed to ethics rules for elected officials and their spouses. However, Senate Democrats are still working on their own counterproposal proposal. Whilst, banking groups and New York state attorneys general have already voiced opposition to the legislation.

For XRP, the CLARITY Act offers regulatory clarity on its commodity status even in secondary markets regardless of the amount of XRP that Ripple holds.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.