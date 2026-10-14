Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple and Meritz Securities Bring Custody and Tokenization to Korea’s Capital Markets

XRP News: Ripple and Meritz Securities Bring Custody and Tokenization to Korea’s Capital Markets

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News Ripple and Meritz Securities Bring Custody and Tokenization to Korea's Capital Markets

Highlights

  • Ripple partners with Meritz Securities to bring custody and tokenization to South Korea’s capital markets.
  • Meritz plans to enter spot ETFs, fractional investment and security tokens, trading platforms, and KRW-denominated stablecoins.
  • This marks Ripple's fourth South Korean partnership this year, after Kyobo Life Insurance, Kbank and Jeonbuk Bank.
  • XRP price remains mostly sideways amid this major news as they await US CPI inflation data.
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In major XRP news today, Ripple partners with Meritz Securities to explore bringing custody and tokenization to South Korea’s capital markets. This marks the crypto infrastructure and payments firm’s first deal with a Korean securities firm.

Meritz Securities Taps Ripple for Institutional Custody and Tokenization

Ripple announced a strategic partnership with Meritz Securities, one of South Korea’s leading securities firms and a key subsidiary of Meritz Financial Group. The news sparked strong positive reactions in the XRP community.

The companies will explore bringing Ripple Custody and Ripple’s tokenization infrastructure into the South Korean capital markets. Institutional interest in Ripple Custody is growing as it supports the secure storage, transfer, and settlement of digital assets.

The companies will first focus on bringing Meritz’s existing securities business on-chain and aligning with the current regulatory framework. They plan to widen their cooperation in stages as South Korea’s digital asset framework develops.

Meritz Securities is currently exploring business opportunities in integrating digital assets into the regulated financial system, including spot ETFs, fractional investment and security tokens, trading platforms, and KRW-denominated stablecoins. This is major news for the local XRP and digital asset investors.

“Korea is one of the most dynamic digital asset markets in the world and its institutions are preparing to move from exploration to real-world utility,” said Fiona Murray, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Ripple.

Deeper Expansion into South Korea’s Crypto Market

Ripple continues to boost its presence in South Korea as TradFi-crypto convergence grows in the country. The partnership with Meritz Securities follows three earlier 2026 institutional deals that together span banking, insurance, and now capital markets.

Ripple partnered with Kyobo Life Insurance, Kbank and Jeonbuk Bank this year. “Our first securities partner in Korea, and our fourth Korean institution this year,” the firm stated.

Jeonbuk Bank became the first Korean regional bank to adopt Ripple Payments for cross-border remittance. With Meritz, Ripple now works with Korean institutions across banking, insurance, and capital markets, reflecting its long-term commitment to the country’s institutional crypto market.

“This partnership lays the foundation for combining Ripple’s global digital asset infrastructure with our capital markets capabilities. As Korea’s regulatory framework evolves, we will prepare safe and trusted digital asset financial services in stages,” said Byungha Kang, managing director at Meritz Securities.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple also partnered with Stripe-owned Privy to bring embedded wallets and AI agent payments to the XRP Ledger. This could boost XRP and RLUSD payments.

XRP Price Action amid This Major News

XRP price saw slight upside momentum amid Ripple and Meritz Securities’ partnership. The price is trading near the 24-hour high of $1.38, up 4% from a 24-hour low. Furthermore, trading volume has decreased by 19% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders ahead of the US CPI inflation print.

CoinGlass data also showed massive buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.31% to $3.01 billion in the last 4 hours.

XRP futures OI on CME and Binance climbed more than 0.22% and 0.75%, respectively. This signals bullish sentiment among derivatives traders.

This partnership highlights the growing demand for secure institutional crypto custody solutions, which are essential for firms integrating digital assets into traditional capital markets.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.