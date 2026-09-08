Home / Crypto News / Stablecoin News / Ripple Partner SBI Expands JPYSC Into Japanese Bond Market Amid BOJ Policy Jitters

Ripple Partner SBI Expands JPYSC Into Japanese Bond Market Amid BOJ Policy Jitters

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Holdings Launches JPYSC Yen Stablecoin On Ethereum

Highlights

  • Ripple-linked SBI put ¥1 billion worth of JPYSC stablecoin reserves into short-term Japanese government bonds.
  • The total ecosystem demand for JPYSC is approaching ¥27 billion, while the outstanding supply is nearing ¥20.1 billion.
  • This decision comes is in response to investors' focus on BOJ policy and a decline in demand for Japanese government bonds.
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Ripple partner SBI Holdings has expanded its JPYSC stablecoin strategy. It will now use a part of its reserves dedicated to backing its yen-pegged stablecoin to invested in Japanese government bonds.

Ripple Ally SBI To Use JPYSC For Japanese Bond Market Investing

The investment will come via SBI Shinsei Trust Bank and SBI VC Trade. For those who don’t know, SBI Group’s JPYSC stablecoin is now the first trust-based yen stablecoin in Japan to adopt the new reserve regulations in Japan. This feat comes on the heels of revision of the Payment Services Act in Japan, which went into effect on June 1, 2026.

The revised framework allows eligible trust-backed stablecoins to keep up to 50 percent of their tokens in short-term government bonds or in short-term time deposits, as long as they comply with the regulatory requirements.

SBI Shinsei Trust Bank now has 1 billion yen in JPYSC’s backing assets invested in short-term Japanese government bonds. As of Sept. 7, JPYSC stablecoin eyes a massive supply worth approximately 20.1 billion yen. Meanwhile, the number of applications for SBI VC Trade’s lending service in yen has reached about 6.9 billion yen. The total outstanding balance of the stablecoin ecosystem is now close to 27 billion yen, combined, with the demand for lending.

A part of this humongous reserve could be used to invest in Japanese bonds, per Ripple affiliate SBI’s announcement.

Bond Market Faces Softer Demand Amid BOJ Policy Decision

The JYPSC reserve investment move follows indications of a slumping demand for Japan’s government bond market. For context, the auction for the Japanese government’s five-year bond on June 22 received less interest compared to previous auctions.

Moreover, the bid/cover ratio declined to 3.11 from 3.22 last year and 12 months ago, which averaged 3.47. The lower the ratio, the fewer bids that investors made for the debt that was offered.

The Japanese yen is gaining further attention as it surged to its highest level against the U.S. dollar since February. Japan’s currency has stayed above 160 to the U.S. dollar, raising concerns about imported inflation as the country is heavily dependent on imports of energy and food.

Such pressures have also pushed up hopes that the Bank of Japan might be subjected to more pressure to hike rates. Generally higher rates lead to higher yields and lower bond values.

However, Ripple-backed SBI is holding short-term government securities as a part of its reserve management policy for JPYSC. The idea is to keep “liquidity” available in the redemption market and in part to invest the reserve pool in high-rated yen-denominated assets, the company said.

SBI also anticipates that JPYSC will be used beyond bond buying for future use cases. They are payments, foreign exchange transactions on-chain, and settlements of real-world assets that are tokenized.

For corporate entities looking to build their own 24/7 digital cash rails, partnering with top stablecoin infrastructure platforms is a crucial starting step.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.