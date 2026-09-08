Ripple Partner SBI Expands JPYSC Into Japanese Bond Market Amid BOJ Policy Jitters

Ripple partner SBI Holdings has expanded its JPYSC stablecoin strategy. It will now use a part of its reserves dedicated to backing its yen-pegged stablecoin to invested in Japanese government bonds.

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Ripple Ally SBI To Use JPYSC For Japanese Bond Market Investing

The investment will come via SBI Shinsei Trust Bank and SBI VC Trade. For those who don’t know, SBI Group’s JPYSC stablecoin is now the first trust-based yen stablecoin in Japan to adopt the new reserve regulations in Japan. This feat comes on the heels of revision of the Payment Services Act in Japan, which went into effect on June 1, 2026.

The revised framework allows eligible trust-backed stablecoins to keep up to 50 percent of their tokens in short-term government bonds or in short-term time deposits, as long as they comply with the regulatory requirements.

SBI Shinsei Trust Bank now has 1 billion yen in JPYSC’s backing assets invested in short-term Japanese government bonds. As of Sept. 7, JPYSC stablecoin eyes a massive supply worth approximately 20.1 billion yen. Meanwhile, the number of applications for SBI VC Trade’s lending service in yen has reached about 6.9 billion yen. The total outstanding balance of the stablecoin ecosystem is now close to 27 billion yen, combined, with the demand for lending.

A part of this humongous reserve could be used to invest in Japanese bonds, per Ripple affiliate SBI’s announcement.

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Bond Market Faces Softer Demand Amid BOJ Policy Decision

The JYPSC reserve investment move follows indications of a slumping demand for Japan’s government bond market. For context, the auction for the Japanese government’s five-year bond on June 22 received less interest compared to previous auctions.

Moreover, the bid/cover ratio declined to 3.11 from 3.22 last year and 12 months ago, which averaged 3.47. The lower the ratio, the fewer bids that investors made for the debt that was offered.

The Japanese yen is gaining further attention as it surged to its highest level against the U.S. dollar since February. Japan’s currency has stayed above 160 to the U.S. dollar, raising concerns about imported inflation as the country is heavily dependent on imports of energy and food.

Such pressures have also pushed up hopes that the Bank of Japan might be subjected to more pressure to hike rates. Generally higher rates lead to higher yields and lower bond values.

However, Ripple-backed SBI is holding short-term government securities as a part of its reserve management policy for JPYSC. The idea is to keep “liquidity” available in the redemption market and in part to invest the reserve pool in high-rated yen-denominated assets, the company said.

SBI also anticipates that JPYSC will be used beyond bond buying for future use cases. They are payments, foreign exchange transactions on-chain, and settlements of real-world assets that are tokenized.

For corporate entities looking to build their own 24/7 digital cash rails, partnering with top stablecoin infrastructure platforms is a crucial starting step.