Home / Crypto News / Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Files For New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund As BOJ Rate Hike Looms

Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Files For New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund As BOJ Rate Hike Looms

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News Ripple Taps SBI Group to Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan

Ripple partner SBI Group has now applied to launch a new investment vehicle that will blend an aggressive robo-advisory approach to investing with the bonds being backed by the investment firm, Goldman Sachs. The ally of Ripple has just taken its latest step on a day that precedes the Bank of Japan’s policy decision on September 18.

Ripple Ally SBI Reveals New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund

The filing was made by SBI Okasan Asset Management on September 15, per an announcement today. The fund is called Goldman Sachs Corporate Bonds / ROBOPRO Strategic Fund 2026-10. It’ll also be the nickname “Robot Plus 4.”

The Ripple partner’s new fund will be a mash-up of two investment approaches. The non-volatile part will target yen-denominated bonds. The securities will be secured by corporate bonds of the Goldman Sachs Group. Earlier, the SBI Group revealed investments in Japanese yen bonds amid macroeconomic pressure.

The latest Goldman Sachs bond strategy is geared towards maintaining principal. It intends to keep the bonds to maturity. The investment term is estimated to be about 6 years.

The fund will also have an aggressive investing segment in Japan. This component will use the ROBOPRO Strategic V5 strategy. It will look to make more from an active approach to investing.

Meanwhile, the annual trust fee (with tax) is 0.693%. Moreover, the application period will be from October 1 to October 28 with the tentative launch date being October 29.

The Ripple-backed SBI Group is also diversifying its lineup of Robots. The first fund that opened in December 2025. In March 2026, Robot Plus 2 followed suit. Robot Plus 3 is a new company formed in June.

The BOJ Rate Hike Expectations Surge

Amid the Ripple ally’s new feat, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is also getting ready for its next policy decision, giving the ally of Ripple the latest opportunity to file a fund. The central bank will make its decision on Friday September 18.

The BOJ is likely to increase its policy rate to 1.25%. That would take the rate to its highest level in about 31 years. For context, the last time the BOJ rate reached 1.25% was in April 1995.

The central bank is getting closer to its inflation target of 2%. The BOJ is also coming under a number of upside price pressures.

Additional pressure may occur if oil prices are rising. A weaker yen may help to raise import prices. The increase in demand for AI may also help to drive up inflation.

The BOJ has a positive outlook on Japan’s economy. Despite the policy rate being in the neighborhood of 1% in June, lending has been rising.

The potential increase would be only three months after the previous increase. It would be quicker than the BOJ’s typical process of about one increase every six months.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.