Breaking: Ripple Partner SBI Files For New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund As BOJ Rate Hike Looms

Ripple partner SBI Group has now applied to launch a new investment vehicle that will blend an aggressive robo-advisory approach to investing with the bonds being backed by the investment firm, Goldman Sachs. The ally of Ripple has just taken its latest step on a day that precedes the Bank of Japan’s policy decision on September 18.

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Ripple Ally SBI Reveals New Goldman Sachs Bond Fund

The filing was made by SBI Okasan Asset Management on September 15, per an announcement today. The fund is called Goldman Sachs Corporate Bonds / ROBOPRO Strategic Fund 2026-10. It’ll also be the nickname “Robot Plus 4.”

The Ripple partner’s new fund will be a mash-up of two investment approaches. The non-volatile part will target yen-denominated bonds. The securities will be secured by corporate bonds of the Goldman Sachs Group. Earlier, the SBI Group revealed investments in Japanese yen bonds amid macroeconomic pressure.

The latest Goldman Sachs bond strategy is geared towards maintaining principal. It intends to keep the bonds to maturity. The investment term is estimated to be about 6 years.

The fund will also have an aggressive investing segment in Japan. This component will use the ROBOPRO Strategic V5 strategy. It will look to make more from an active approach to investing.

Meanwhile, the annual trust fee (with tax) is 0.693%. Moreover, the application period will be from October 1 to October 28 with the tentative launch date being October 29.

The Ripple-backed SBI Group is also diversifying its lineup of Robots. The first fund that opened in December 2025. In March 2026, Robot Plus 2 followed suit. Robot Plus 3 is a new company formed in June.

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The BOJ Rate Hike Expectations Surge

Amid the Ripple ally’s new feat, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is also getting ready for its next policy decision, giving the ally of Ripple the latest opportunity to file a fund. The central bank will make its decision on Friday September 18.

The BOJ is likely to increase its policy rate to 1.25%. That would take the rate to its highest level in about 31 years. For context, the last time the BOJ rate reached 1.25% was in April 1995.

The central bank is getting closer to its inflation target of 2%. The BOJ is also coming under a number of upside price pressures.

Additional pressure may occur if oil prices are rising. A weaker yen may help to raise import prices. The increase in demand for AI may also help to drive up inflation.

The BOJ has a positive outlook on Japan’s economy. Despite the policy rate being in the neighborhood of 1% in June, lending has been rising.

The potential increase would be only three months after the previous increase. It would be quicker than the BOJ’s typical process of about one increase every six months.