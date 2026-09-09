Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty is urging senators to meet everyday crypto holders before a key procedural vote that could decide whether the CLARITY Act reaches formal Senate debate.

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Alderoty Pushes Senators to Hear Crypto Holders

Alderoty said he has reached out to offices of senators who have voted against the bill or are undecided. He urged them to connect with “real people with digital assets” before the September 15 vote.

He said that the lawmakers should listen directly to holders rather than lobbyists or industry executives. Alderoty referenced approximately 67 million U.S. crypto holders, according to research by the National Cryptocurrency Association research.

Meanwhile, the association’s 2026 survey revealed that one out of four American adultsadults holds cryptocurrency. Alderoty insists they should be given a chance to tell their side of the story regarding the impact of federal crypto rules on them.

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September 15 Vote Will Decide Whether Debate Begins

The Senate will not vote on final CLARITY Act passage on September 15. Instead, the senators will vote on cloture to proceed at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on the motion to proceed.

The procedural step needs 60 votes before the chamber can enter formal debate. Therefore, supporters need bipartisan backing to clear the threshold and advance the legislation.

The CLARITY Act would establish a federal market regime for digital assets. The measure would split the regulatory workload between the SEC and the CFTC.

Furthermore, the Senate Banking Committee passed it in May by a vote of 15-9. But its journey is still beset by un-resolved political conflict.

Republican Senators Raise Doubts Over CLARITY Act

Sen. Mike Rounds indicated there weren’t strong prospects for the bill currently, saying, “The looks on the bill don’t look good right now.” His comments came as senators continued negotiations over ethics provisions.

Senator Thom Tillis also said the measure may not pass if there is no further compromise. He said “if there’s no interest” in bridging the ethics gap, “it is going to fail.”

The dispute centers on ethics rules covering the president and his family’s crypto interests. Democrats are asking for more restrictions, and there is no resolution to the talks.

Alderoty’s outreach is days before the procedural vote. Until now, the outcome of the September 15th result will decide whether the senators will continue towards full debate.

For everyday investors looking to safely manage their portfolios amid shifting regulations, using the best crypto apps for mobile trading remains a vital step.