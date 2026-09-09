Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote

Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote

Coingapestaff
Updated
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty

Highlights

  • Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty urges senators to hear directly from crypto holders before September 15.
  • The September 15 cloture vote needs 60 senators to agree before CLARITY Act debate begins.
  • Republican doubts and unresolved ethics rules could complicate efforts to advance the CLARITY Act further.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty is urging senators to meet everyday crypto holders before a key procedural vote that could decide whether the CLARITY Act reaches formal Senate debate.

Alderoty Pushes Senators to Hear Crypto Holders

Alderoty said he has reached out to offices of senators who have voted against the bill or are undecided. He urged them to connect with “real people with digital assets” before the September 15 vote.

He said that the lawmakers should listen directly to holders rather than lobbyists or industry executives. Alderoty referenced approximately 67 million U.S. crypto holders, according to research by the National Cryptocurrency Association research.

Meanwhile, the association’s 2026 survey revealed that one out of four American adultsadults holds cryptocurrency. Alderoty insists they should be given a chance to tell their side of the story regarding the impact of federal crypto rules on them.

September 15 Vote Will Decide Whether Debate Begins

The Senate will not vote on final CLARITY Act passage on September 15. Instead, the senators will vote on cloture to proceed at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET on the motion to proceed.

The procedural step needs 60 votes before the chamber can enter formal debate. Therefore, supporters need bipartisan backing to clear the threshold and advance the legislation.

The CLARITY Act would establish a federal market regime for digital assets. The measure would split the regulatory workload between the SEC and the CFTC.

Furthermore, the Senate Banking Committee passed it in May by a vote of 15-9. But its journey is still beset by un-resolved political conflict.

Republican Senators Raise Doubts Over CLARITY Act

Sen. Mike Rounds indicated there weren’t strong prospects for the bill currently, saying, “The looks on the bill don’t look good right now.” His comments came as senators continued negotiations over ethics provisions.

Senator Thom Tillis also said the measure may not pass if there is no further compromise. He said “if there’s no interest” in bridging the ethics gap, “it is going to fail.”

The dispute centers on ethics rules covering the president and his family’s crypto interests. Democrats are asking for more restrictions, and there is no resolution to the talks.

Alderoty’s outreach is days before the procedural vote. Until now, the outcome of the September 15th result will decide whether the senators will continue towards full debate.

For everyday investors looking to safely manage their portfolios amid shifting regulations, using the best crypto apps for mobile trading remains a vital step.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents
Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist
BREAKING: Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Ripple Former CTO Breaks Silence On Allegations of Selling XRP For Company Profit

‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
An image of germany , bitcoin logo

Germany Plans 25% Crypto Gains Tax From 2027 as Holding Exemption Ends
Crypto Market Update Today, August 20

Crypto Market This Week: US CPI, PPI Inflation, $14.5B US Treasury Buyback Ahead FOMC Meeting
SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today: Tesla-SpaceX Merger Odds Hit 100% Ahead of $47B Share Unlock
An image of U.S. President Donald Trump and his comment on the Fed rate cut

Breaking: Trump Demands Fed Rate Cut, Threatens To Halt Trade With Deficit Nations
an image with the CPI data text and Bitcoin logo

What to Expect from US CPI as Morgan Stanley Sees Fed to Keep Rate Unchanged?

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.