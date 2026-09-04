Home / Crypto News / “Let’s Finish the Job,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears

“Let’s Finish the Job,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Let’s Finish the Job, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears

Highlights

  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse urges Congress to pass CLARITY Act to make US global crypto capital.
  • He remains optimistic as Senate cloture vote on crypto bill scheduled on September 15.
  • CLARITY Act passing odds fall on Polymarket amid new obstacle from House.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said “making America the crypto capital of the world remains within reach,” urging Congress to pass the CLARITY Act. His statement comes in response to a recent White House meeting with financial, technology and crypto industry executives.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Highlights Why CLARITY Act Is Key for Making US Crypto Capital

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig highlighted last month’s White House gathering of crypto and traditional finance (traFi) leaders. “We’re ensuring that the new frontier of finance is built on American soil,” Selig noted.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responded to the CFTC Chairman and said he is proud to be in the room. He added that “making America the crypto capital of the world is within reach – let’s finish the job,” as Senate sets to vote on the CLARITY Act on September 15.

The CLARITY Act has faced delays primarily due to disagreements over the ethics provision, DeFi rules, consumer protections, and stablecoin yields. Ripple CEO has repeatedly urged lawmakers to pass the crypto bill, saying many Wall Street giants and banks are adopting crypto or leveraging the technology.

“Ripple’s view is, in order for the industry to succeed in the United States, we need clarity for the whole industry. We need that broadly, so we have leaned in aggressively to support the CLARITY Act,” Brad Garlinghouse said during Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

Next Steps in Senate to Pass the Crypto Bill

Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture on the Clarity Act just before the August recess. The crypto bill is queued up for a vote when the Senate returns to session.

The Senate will proceed with a cloture vote on September 15 at 2:15 PM ET. If invoked, it will limit negotiations and further debate on the crypto bill.

The crypto bill requires 60 votes to overcome the Democratic filibuster, with 53 Republicans in the Senate. In the next 30 hours, debate and roll call votes will occur before the Senate begins final votes that require only simple majority.

Senators will have a 15-day window of session before focus fully shifts to the November midterm elections, with Trump pushing to pass the SAVE America Act.

However, the U.S. House Leadership canceled sessions for the last two weeks of September and will head for the midterm elections recess by September 17. This puts the CLARITY Act at risk of becoming law this month, even if the Senate passes the bill.

Odds of the CLARITY Act getting signed into law in 2026 dropped immensely on Polymarket as the House cancels late-September sessions ahead of the Senate vote.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bitcoin Unchanged as U.S. Strikes Three Iranian Oil Tankers After Attacks on Warships
FOMC Meeting Sept. 2026: Date, Schedule, Expectations and How To Watch?
US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections
Pakistan’s PVARA Sept. 5 Crypto Deadline Hits Today, Register or Shut Down
GoMining Hack Drains 600+ Wallets, Thieves Consolidate $2.8M in ETH

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
BC Game

Related Articles

Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Highlight Clarity Act Progress as Trump Hints at Ethics Deal

Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Highlight Clarity Act Progress as Trump Hints at Ethics Deal
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on XRP, IPO Plans & Modernizing TradFi Infrastructure, clarity act

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on XRP, IPO Plans & Modernizing TradFi Infrastructure
Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Urge Clarity Act Passage as John Thune to Force Senate Vote Next Week

Ripple & Coinbase CEOs Urge Clarity Act Passage as John Thune to Force Senate Vote Next Week
an image of Ripple CEO

Ripple Almost Shut Down After SEC Lawsuit, Brad Garlinghouse Says
XRP News: Ripple Pioneers NCAA Crypto Sponsorship with Kansas Jayhawks Div 1 Team

XRP News: Ripple Pioneers NCAA Crypto Sponsorship with Kansas Jayhawks Div 1 Team
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Blames Michael Saylor's Strategy for Crypto Market Slump

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Blames Michael Saylor’s Strategy for Crypto Market Slump

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.