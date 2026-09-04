“Let’s Finish the Job,” Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Says as CLARITY Act Senate Vote Nears

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said “making America the crypto capital of the world remains within reach,” urging Congress to pass the CLARITY Act. His statement comes in response to a recent White House meeting with financial, technology and crypto industry executives.

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Highlights Why CLARITY Act Is Key for Making US Crypto Capital

CFTC Chairman Michael Selig highlighted last month’s White House gathering of crypto and traditional finance (traFi) leaders. “We’re ensuring that the new frontier of finance is built on American soil,” Selig noted.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responded to the CFTC Chairman and said he is proud to be in the room. He added that “making America the crypto capital of the world is within reach – let’s finish the job,” as Senate sets to vote on the CLARITY Act on September 15.

The CLARITY Act has faced delays primarily due to disagreements over the ethics provision, DeFi rules, consumer protections, and stablecoin yields. Ripple CEO has repeatedly urged lawmakers to pass the crypto bill, saying many Wall Street giants and banks are adopting crypto or leveraging the technology.

“Ripple’s view is, in order for the industry to succeed in the United States, we need clarity for the whole industry. We need that broadly, so we have leaned in aggressively to support the CLARITY Act,” Brad Garlinghouse said during Wyoming Blockchain Symposium.

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Next Steps in Senate to Pass the Crypto Bill

Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture on the Clarity Act just before the August recess. The crypto bill is queued up for a vote when the Senate returns to session.

The Senate will proceed with a cloture vote on September 15 at 2:15 PM ET. If invoked, it will limit negotiations and further debate on the crypto bill.

The crypto bill requires 60 votes to overcome the Democratic filibuster, with 53 Republicans in the Senate. In the next 30 hours, debate and roll call votes will occur before the Senate begins final votes that require only simple majority.

Senators will have a 15-day window of session before focus fully shifts to the November midterm elections, with Trump pushing to pass the SAVE America Act.

However, the U.S. House Leadership canceled sessions for the last two weeks of September and will head for the midterm elections recess by September 17. This puts the CLARITY Act at risk of becoming law this month, even if the Senate passes the bill.

Odds of the CLARITY Act getting signed into law in 2026 dropped immensely on Polymarket as the House cancels late-September sessions ahead of the Senate vote.