Solana core development team, Anza, has unveiled its 2027 roadmap, targeting double network compute capacity and an 80% reduction in compute unit consumption for token account transactions. The plan also includes expanding transaction account limits, improving block distribution, introducing Constellation, and simplifying the protocol.

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Solana Targets Higher Compute Capacity and Lower Transaction Costs

Anza’s roadmap includes four sets of priorities for development: performance, expressivity, market structure, and resilience. The performance goals are a 2x increase in Solana’s compute power and 80% reduction in the compute power needs of token account transactions.

The planned reduction is on the token account transaction and the capacity target is on the network computing power. But Anza has yet to specify when it will make these upgrades and what benchmarks it will use to track progress.

The roadmap comes after Alpenglow upgrade that enabled the transactions to become faster and more final. Anza’s next development agenda moves beyond consensus changes and includes more work on transaction execution and network efficiencies.

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Solana Plans Cuts Processing Time by almost 20x

The expressivity pillar features vector processing capabilities to enable models that run on-chain only. The feature would make it easier for developers to extend the ability to compute on Solana directly with models.

Anza also is looking to bump up the number of accounts per transaction from 64 to 96. The new maximum would enable transactions to access a greater number of accounts without having to execute multiple transactions.

Also, developers could access account information directly without having to copy it when the transaction is executed. This change is designed to minimize the amount of data that can be moved and minimize the resources that transactions can use, along with planned compute unit reductions.

Constellation Targets Validator Competition and Network Resilience

The market structure pillar features quicker block distribution and Constellation, which seeks to set clearer rules for transaction ordering. The design also seeks to enhance competition among validators that compete to process transactions.

These block distribution enhancements are on top of Alpenglow, and Constellation is about the way transactions are ordered and included. The improvements are part of Anza’s overall strategy to enhance the operations of its network after the recent upgrade to the consensus.

The resilience pillar is geared toward making Solana’s protocol simpler without the need for special cases. Anza seeks to make future protocol changes safer, and to minimize complexity as developers add new features.

The roadmap outlines the team’s planned priorities for 2027, although individual upgrade schedules and implementation details remain undisclosed. Concurrent with the announcement, the Solana price has recovered from the recent crypto market crash. Despite opening the day under bearish momentum, SOL price has recovered to trade at $74, up 0.61% from the daily low.