Comprehensive internet-based financial group SBI Solana Global has officially launched full-scale operations as Japan’s financial sector moves deeper into blockchain-based services. This move now unites three prominent companies, SBI Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), and the Solana Foundation, under a new joint venture. It also plans to cover stablecoin transactions, tokenized financial and real-world assets, and on-chain asset management.

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SBI Holdings Brings Traditional Finance to Blockchain

On November 25, the three organizations confirmed that they had completed the necessary agreement for the new joint venture structure. After the transition, SBI R3 Japan Co., Ltd. began functioning as SBI Solana Global Co., Ltd. The partnership combines the financial networks and industry experience of SBI and SMBC with Solana’s blockchain infrastructure.

The objective of the organizations is to unite traditional financial markets with on-chain services. This will allow cryptocurrencies to be issued, traded, and settled through blockchain networks.

The adoption comes after a previous strategic partnership announcement in July 2026 between SBI Holdings and the Solana Foundation. That agreement disclosed plans for stablecoin issuance backing, tokenized real-world assets, and cross-border transactions. As announced, the latest agreement attests to the transition to the new three-party operating structure.

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SBI Solana Sets Sights on Four Key Areas of On-chain Finance

SBI Solana aims to build its infrastructure around four key areas. The first area involves payment structure. It plans to develop domestic and international payment and remittance services through the use of stablecoins. Also, the company will consider micropayments initiated by AI agents as a potential application.

The second area focuses on financial asset tokenization. SBI Solana is considering incorporating bonds, investment funds, and loan receivables into blockchain networks. Backing their issuance and distribution could offer extra funding channels and broader investor access. SBI Solana’s third area of focus is real-world asset tokenization. The organization’s aim is to digitize commodities, rights, and other non-financial assets. Conversely, it intends to develop systems that back asset authenticity and traceability.

Lastly, on-chain asset management forms the fourth area of SBI Solana’s on-chain finance. Services that support the adoption of stablecoins and tokenized assets and other non-financial assets will be scrutinized. This move is aimed at ensuring a longer-term goal of linking payments, issuance, distribution, and asset management within one financial ecosystem.

More Plans of Expansion From Japan

SBI Solana’s strategy goes beyond Japan’s traditional financial market. Its aim is to use Solana’s international ecosystem to link Japanese digital assets and financial services with overseas markets. First, the partnership plans to adopt practical applications and a stable business foundation in Japan. Next, it intends to expand its experience across Asia and connect with large global markets.

Additionally, SBI Holdings has concluded other partnerships in connection with digital assets. Some of these partnerships involve tokenized investment products and overseas transactions. Its September 2026 financial report identified the Solana Foundation partnership as part of its strategy for developing tokenized assets.

Meanwhile, the latest announcement does not offer the launch dates for individual products, financial targets, or a detailed breakdown of the ownership structure. Those details will help the company explain how quickly the venture can move from its announced plans to operating services.