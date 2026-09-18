Home / Crypto News / XRP Whale Inflows to Binance Hit 1.6 Billion, Highest in Six Months

XRP Whale Inflows to Binance Hit 1.6 Billion, Highest in Six Months

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Highlights

  • XRP whale inflows to Binance surged to 1.6 billion over 30 days, the highest since March 2026, with reserves near a 69-day high.
  • CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain cautions the inflows may reflect trading or reallocation, not imminent selling.
  • Stretched longs and $1.7B in spot ETF inflows leave XRP near $1.30, with the next 5-10 sessions as the real test.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

XRP whale inflows to Binance have surged to approximately 1.6 billion XRP over the past 30 days, the highest level since March 2026.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant flagged the jump in a September 18 QuickTake authored by analyst Arab Chain.

The data shows large-wallet deposits on Binance reversing a months-long slide. Yet Arab Chain issued an immediate caution: inflows alone do not confirm selling.

Binance Reserve and Derivatives Context Deepens the Risk Picture

Binance XRP reserves have also crept higher. In June, reserves were falling toward 2.69 billion as selling pressure eased.

A more recent print from data provider Finbold puts Binance XRP reserves near 2.623 billion, a 69-day high versus mid-July.

The direction has flipped from coins leaving Binance to coins sitting on Binance.

The shift is sharp. Earlier this year, the same 30-day inflow sum dropped to a four-year low, touching roughly 736 million XRP in May after a 2.6 billion peak in March.

At that point, low inflows read as a scarcity signal. Now the direction has reversed, and the same metric is reading differently.

The XRP whale inflow figure measures cumulative large-wallet deposits onto Binance over 30 days. It is not the same as net flow or exchange reserve.

Coins moving onto an exchange become liquid. That adds optional sell-side supply.

But Arab Chain’s own note says the movement could reflect trading activity, liquidity management, or wallet reallocation, not necessarily imminent selling.

What Investors Should Watch Before Drawing Conclusions

Arab Chain’s QuickTake and the community post from @XrpUdate both note the same caveat.

The XRP whale inflow print hardens into a genuine sell signal only if it lines up with rising net exchange inflows, expanding reserves, and higher spot volume on down-price days.

XRP is trading near the $1.30–$1.35 range after fading from a mid-September high near $1.45–$1.68.

The next five to ten sessions of netflow data and reserve movement will be the real test.

Until net deposits confirm a sustained one-way move, the 1.6 billion inflow reading is a volatility warning, not a confirmed selloff call.

Derivatives data adds a further layer. XRP’s estimated leverage ratio on Binance hit 0.213, a seven-month high, after a 44% rally.

Longs outnumbered shorts roughly two-to-one. That crowded positioning makes the market more sensitive to any sharp increase in spot selling.

XRP whale inflow growth on top of stretched longs is a volatility risk. It does not, by itself, confirm a dump.

The demand side still has a counterweight. Spot XRP ETFs have pulled in over $1.7 billion in cumulative net inflows, with 21Shares noting that price appreciation has lagged XRPL adoption.

A single-day net inflow of $3.5 million from Franklin XRPZ was still printing as recently as September 17. Regulated vehicles keep absorbing XRP even as CEX deposits rebuild tradable float.

See our picks for newly launched cryptos worth watching this month.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Bitget CLO Outlines Security & Compliance Push At 8th Anniversary
Hyperliquid Launches USDC and USDT Manual Borrows Against HYPE & Bitcoin
XRP Ledger CTO Flags Unexplained Hub Stability as 3.4.0 Peer Protections Go Live
Zcash Reveals Major NU7 Upgrade Date; Is Grayscale’s $8,100 ZEC Price Rally Coming Sooner?
WSJ Says ECB Chief Christine Lagarde Personally Blocked Binance’s EU-Wide License in Greece

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

an image of the Binance logo

WSJ Says ECB Chief Christine Lagarde Personally Blocked Binance’s EU-Wide License in Greece
Binance Online Draws Global Audience for Conversations on Crypto’s Next Chapter

Binance Launches New TradFi Platform To Target Rich Investors, Here’s All
an image of the Binance logo

DOJ Seeks Forfeiture of $61M in Iranian Oil Proceeds Laundered Through Binance
Ripple Moves XRP to Binance After $50M Subwallet Transfers

XRP Futures Volume Surges to 6-Month High as Binance Prints $37B in August
Binance Founder Changpeng CZ Zhao Says IPOs Will Move On-Chain

Binance Founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao Says “IPOs Will Move On-Chain”
Binance Online Draws Global Audience for Conversations on Crypto’s Next Chapter

Binance Faces Heat After Trader Reports Millions of Losses In Alleged Trading Scandal

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.