XRP Whale Inflows to Binance Hit 1.6 Billion, Highest in Six Months

XRP whale inflows to Binance have surged to approximately 1.6 billion XRP over the past 30 days, the highest level since March 2026.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant flagged the jump in a September 18 QuickTake authored by analyst Arab Chain.

The data shows large-wallet deposits on Binance reversing a months-long slide. Yet Arab Chain issued an immediate caution: inflows alone do not confirm selling.

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Binance Reserve and Derivatives Context Deepens the Risk Picture

Binance XRP reserves have also crept higher. In June, reserves were falling toward 2.69 billion as selling pressure eased.

A more recent print from data provider Finbold puts Binance XRP reserves near 2.623 billion, a 69-day high versus mid-July.

The direction has flipped from coins leaving Binance to coins sitting on Binance.

The shift is sharp. Earlier this year, the same 30-day inflow sum dropped to a four-year low, touching roughly 736 million XRP in May after a 2.6 billion peak in March.

At that point, low inflows read as a scarcity signal. Now the direction has reversed, and the same metric is reading differently.

The XRP whale inflow figure measures cumulative large-wallet deposits onto Binance over 30 days. It is not the same as net flow or exchange reserve.

Coins moving onto an exchange become liquid. That adds optional sell-side supply.

But Arab Chain’s own note says the movement could reflect trading activity, liquidity management, or wallet reallocation, not necessarily imminent selling.

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What Investors Should Watch Before Drawing Conclusions

Arab Chain’s QuickTake and the community post from @XrpUdate both note the same caveat.

$XRP whale inflows to Binance have risen sharply on a 30-day basis, indicating that more large-holder supply is moving onto the exchange. This could increase short-term volatility and potential sell-side pressure, but deposits alone do not confirm selling. pic.twitter.com/8IfpXL2WDW — XRP Update (@XrpUdate) September 18, 2026

The XRP whale inflow print hardens into a genuine sell signal only if it lines up with rising net exchange inflows, expanding reserves, and higher spot volume on down-price days.

XRP is trading near the $1.30–$1.35 range after fading from a mid-September high near $1.45–$1.68.

The next five to ten sessions of netflow data and reserve movement will be the real test.

Until net deposits confirm a sustained one-way move, the 1.6 billion inflow reading is a volatility warning, not a confirmed selloff call.

Derivatives data adds a further layer. XRP’s estimated leverage ratio on Binance hit 0.213, a seven-month high, after a 44% rally.

Longs outnumbered shorts roughly two-to-one. That crowded positioning makes the market more sensitive to any sharp increase in spot selling.

XRP whale inflow growth on top of stretched longs is a volatility risk. It does not, by itself, confirm a dump.

The demand side still has a counterweight. Spot XRP ETFs have pulled in over $1.7 billion in cumulative net inflows, with 21Shares noting that price appreciation has lagged XRPL adoption.

A single-day net inflow of $3.5 million from Franklin XRPZ was still printing as recently as September 17. Regulated vehicles keep absorbing XRP even as CEX deposits rebuild tradable float.

See our picks for newly launched cryptos worth watching this month.