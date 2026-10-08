StanChart Plans Singapore Custody for Crypto, Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets, Pending the Regulator

Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) announced on October 8 that it plans to offer digital asset custody to institutional clients and accredited-investor corporates in Singapore.

The service covers selected cryptoassets, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets. It is subject to regulatory requirements and has no stated go-live date.

The offering sits inside Standard Chartered’s Financing and Securities Services division. It adds Singapore to a list of hubs that already include the UAE, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong.

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Standard Chartered Puts Institutions First, Retail Is Out of Scope

Patrick Lee, the bank’s Singapore and ASEAN CEO, said robust infrastructure is critical for moving tokenized assets at institutional scale.

Ole Matthiessen, global head of transaction banking and digital assets, framed regulated custody as the layer a global systemically important bank can credibly offer.

The group said it will keep adding the same capability in other financial centres.

The announcement is a plan, not a launch. No asset names, fee schedule, or regulatory clearance date has been disclosed.

Europe is the bank’s clearest proof point so far. Standard Chartered Secures MiCA for Digital Asset Custody in Europe, confirming a regulated custody book already operational on the continent. Zodia, the bank-backed custodian, runs that stack.

In May, Standard Chartered moved to fold Zodia’s regulated custody business into the core bank, still pending approvals.

The fiat side of the Singapore operation is already connected. Earlier this year, Coinbase and Standard Chartered Linked for Fiat Access in Prime, including Singapore-dollar rails for Prime clients. Today’s custody plan is the asset-side layer on top of that cash pipe.

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Singapore Joins a Growing Institutional Custody Map, the Same Trade Repeating

Standard Chartered is not the only institution moving this week. Meritz Securities Signs Ripple to Review Custody for Korean Capital Markets, making it the second major custody announcement in 24 hours.

The theme is the same: regulated banks building the rails that institutional tokenized-asset flows require.

Zodia has operated in Singapore since 2023. Today’s release puts Standard Chartered’s own name on that local offering.

It is not a new entrant. It is the parent firm formalizing a position the subsidiary already held.

On the product side, Ondo Launches Pre-IPO AI Exposure Onchain for Non-US Investors, the kind of tokenized instrument that needs a regulated custodian before institutions touch it.

For investors, this is a distribution and infrastructure story. Digital asset custody at a G-SIB level is the bottleneck for tokenized funds and stablecoin reserves.

Revenue is earned through safekeeping and financing, if mandates follow. The tell will be a named asset list, an MAS clearance line, and a client that is not the bank’s own venture arm.