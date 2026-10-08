Home / Crypto News / StanChart Plans Singapore Custody for Crypto, Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets, Pending the Regulator

StanChart Plans Singapore Custody for Crypto, Stablecoins and Tokenized Assets, Pending the Regulator

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Standard Chartered headquarters with crypto charts as bank plans prime brokerage expansion for institutional crypto trading

Highlights

  • Standard Chartered Singapore will offer institutional digital asset custody covering select cryptoassets, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets.
  • The service targets institutions and accredited-investor corporates only, with retail out of scope and no go-live date or MAS clearance disclosed.
  • Singapore joins the bank’s custody map alongside the UAE, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong, built on its MiCA-regulated Zodia stack in Europe.
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Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) announced on October 8 that it plans to offer digital asset custody to institutional clients and accredited-investor corporates in Singapore.

The service covers selected cryptoassets, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets. It is subject to regulatory requirements and has no stated go-live date.

The offering sits inside Standard Chartered’s Financing and Securities Services division. It adds Singapore to a list of hubs that already include the UAE, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong.

Standard Chartered Puts Institutions First, Retail Is Out of Scope

Patrick Lee, the bank’s Singapore and ASEAN CEO, said robust infrastructure is critical for moving tokenized assets at institutional scale.

Ole Matthiessen, global head of transaction banking and digital assets, framed regulated custody as the layer a global systemically important bank can credibly offer.

The group said it will keep adding the same capability in other financial centres.

The announcement is a plan, not a launch. No asset names, fee schedule, or regulatory clearance date has been disclosed.

Europe is the bank’s clearest proof point so far. Standard Chartered Secures MiCA for Digital Asset Custody in Europe, confirming a regulated custody book already operational on the continent. Zodia, the bank-backed custodian, runs that stack.

In May, Standard Chartered moved to fold Zodia’s regulated custody business into the core bank, still pending approvals.

The fiat side of the Singapore operation is already connected. Earlier this year, Coinbase and Standard Chartered Linked for Fiat Access in Prime, including Singapore-dollar rails for Prime clients. Today’s custody plan is the asset-side layer on top of that cash pipe.

Singapore Joins a Growing Institutional Custody Map, the Same Trade Repeating

Standard Chartered is not the only institution moving this week. Meritz Securities Signs Ripple to Review Custody for Korean Capital Markets, making it the second major custody announcement in 24 hours.

The theme is the same: regulated banks building the rails that institutional tokenized-asset flows require.

Zodia has operated in Singapore since 2023. Today’s release puts Standard Chartered’s own name on that local offering.

It is not a new entrant. It is the parent firm formalizing a position the subsidiary already held.

On the product side, Ondo Launches Pre-IPO AI Exposure Onchain for Non-US Investors, the kind of tokenized instrument that needs a regulated custodian before institutions touch it.

For investors, this is a distribution and infrastructure story. Digital asset custody at a G-SIB level is the bottleneck for tokenized funds and stablecoin reserves.

Revenue is earned through safekeeping and financing, if mandates follow. The tell will be a named asset list, an MAS clearance line, and a client that is not the bank’s own venture arm.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.