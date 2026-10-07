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Circle and Tereina Partner to Bring USDC and EURC Into SAP Pay Workflows

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Circle and Tereina will bring USDC and EURC payments into SAP Pay and Cloud ERP.
  • Arc will serve as the preferred blockchain for eligible enterprise stablecoin settlement across SAP workflows.
  • Circle and Tereina plan customer pilots, treasury training, and broader enterprise stablecoin payment use cases.
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Circle and SAP-backed Tereina are bringing USDC and EURC into enterprise payment workflows, starting with SAP Pay and SAP Cloud ERP for eligible business customers.

Circle and Tereina Add Stablecoins to SAP Workflows

Circle and Tereina announced a partnership on October 7 to integrate USDC and EURC into Tereina’s payment infrastructure. The rollout will start with SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Pay

Eligible businesses will be able to send and receive stablecoin payments from applications they already use. USDC will be used for dollar transactions, while EURC will handle euro transactions.

In addition, the system is designed to minimize the need for a separate stablecoin payment system. Instead, finance teams can access blockchain settlement through existing enterprise tools and treasury workflows.

The enterprise software network of SAP supports a large share of global commerce. The partnership offers Circle access to a wide range of business clients that do not need to change their core systems.

Arc Will Support Enterprise Settlement

Arc will serve as the preferred blockchain for the payment setup. At the same time, businesses will be able to use blockchain-based settlement without leaving familiar financial systems tied to SAP.

Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire said stablecoins are becoming part of global payment infrastructure. Accordingly, he said the partnership can help bring USDC and EURC into “everyday business operations.”

Tereina CEO Cedric Bru said the goal is to make stablecoin payments a native feature inside enterprise applications. Meanwhile, the companies also plan customer trials, staff training, and cooperation with payments teams.

Circle has been steadily growing its footprint in digital asset markets. As earlier reported by CoinGape, crypto exchange OKX raised funds at a $25 billion valuation. The round attracted investment from Circle, Ripple, Standard Chartered’s investment arm, and Qube Research & Technologies.

Circle Expands Enterprise Stablecoin Reach

The partnership also coincides with Circle’s efforts to gain more regulatory access in key markets. As earlier reported by CoinGape, Circle urged changes to MiCA stablecoin rules.

Circle and Tereina are aiming to roll out proof-of-value programs with certain customers in the near future. Additionally,the companies plan to train treasury and payments specialists during the rollout.

Meanwhile, both companies plan to collaborate with ecosystem partners to expand the use of stablecoins in enterprise finance. This work will focus on payment settlement, treasury operations, and cross-border value movement.

For now, the rollout centers on SAP Pay and SAP Cloud ERP. However,the companies have not announced a full deployment timetable beyond the initial customer programs.

For more on enterprise-grade networks like Arc, explore how top-tier stablecoin infrastructure platforms power secure and programmable payment systems.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.