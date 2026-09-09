Home / Crypto News / Strategy’s EVP & General Counsel Exits MSTR Stock Entirely, What It Means for Investors?

Strategy’s EVP & General Counsel Exits MSTR Stock Entirely, What It Means for Investors?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Strategy's EVP & General Counsel Exits MSTR Stock Entirely, What It Means for Investors?

Highlights

  • Bitcoin treasury Strategy’s EVP Thomas Chow completely sold his MSTR stock holdings.
  • He now holds only small direct holdings of preferred stocks.
  • MSTR stock fell almost 6% during the period, while Wall Street analysts raised price target.
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Bitcoin treasury Strategy’s executive vice president and general counsel completely sold his MSTR stock holdings. Since then, the stock has plunged nearly 6% to $136.52 and triggered skepticism over further upside.

Strategy’s EVP Thomas Chow Joins Executives Selling Class A Shares

According to the latest SEC filing, Thomas Chow sold 106 MSTR Class A shares at $138.75 per share. He acquired the shares days earlier under the Strategy’s employee stock purchase plan (ESPP).

While the net sale was worth almost $14,707, Strategy’s EVP exiting MSTR stock entirely raised speculation. He still holds small direct holdings of preferred stocks, including Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock and Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock.

Notably, Thomas Chow became EVP, General Counsel and Secretary in December 2025 after Wei-Ming Shao’s retirement. However, his stock ownership in Class A common shares and derivative transactions has been low.

Strategy insiders have sold MSTR stock at a record rate this year. Director Jarrod Patten and other executives executed larger sales in recent months. This continued even as the Bitcoin treasury’s unrealized losses swung to profit and began boosting BTC holdings again.

As CoinGape reported, Michael Saylor’s Strategy paused weekly Bitcoin buys again, just a week after resuming BTC purchases. The firm buyback over 1.8 million STRC shares worth over $176 million using USD Cash.

MSTR Stock Under Pressure?

While a single small ESPP-related sale is usually treated as routine rather than a sentiment-shifting event, but MSTR stock is again under pressure amid stock dilution. Outstanding Class A shares have surged to 400.85 million this week from 351.96 million in June.

The stock closed 4.40% lower at $136.52 on Tuesday, plunging from an intraday high of $139.31. Trading volume was lower at 19 million, lower than average of 23 million. In premarket hours today, MSTR stock has surged more than 1.67% amid a surge in Bitcoin price towards $79,000.

MSTR stock has notably surged over 45% over the last month, amid Bitcoin price recovery to $82,000. However, the stock is still down over 7% year-to-date (YTD). Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts from Canaccord Genuity, TD Cowen, and Bernstein remain optimistic on MSTR stock, raising price target to $180.

The STRC stock is currently trading at $98, just below the $100 par value. The stock is yet to reclaim the level despite a recent rebound.

For investors wanting to trade high-beta equities like MicroStrategy directly from their Web3 wallets, discovering how to trade tokenized stocks with crypto offers a streamlined alternative to traditional brokerage accounts.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.