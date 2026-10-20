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Breaking: BlackRock Files For Another Bitcoin ETF, Check Key Details

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
BlackRock Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Disloses Fees, Other Details

BlackRock has applied for another Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The new product is designed to give investors some protection against losing money while still maintaining some of the possible gains. The filing is the latest indication of the asset manager’s increasingly active approach to investing in Bitcoin.

BlackRock Files for PBIT Bitcoin ETF

BlackRock filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday to launch the iShares Bitcoin Managed Protection ETF. The fund will be listed on the exchanges under the symbol “PBIT”.

On X, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Senior Analyst James Seyffart posted a note on X explaining the filing. He termed the product a “buffer” Bitcoin ETF. Investors would get some protection against losses and forgo some reward for their investment.

The fund would be based on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), Seyffart said. These would define the fund’s investment outcomes, which would assist in the establishment of the fund’s defined investment outcomes.

He wrote, “Notably, this is the third Bitcoin ETF filing from them. Still only have Bitcoin and Ethereum products — no other cryptos.”

The strategic structure of the fund is designed to be attractive to investors who are looking to get exposure to Bitcoin with defined risks. The level of protection and the upside limit, however, will be contingent on the ultimate conditions of the fund.

IBIT Remains BlackRock’s Flagship Bitcoin ETF

BlackRock has introduced IBIT in January 2024. The fund has since more than doubled to $65.1 billion in assets under management, as tracked by The Block’s Bitcoin ETF tracker.

The asset manager continued to grow its products in June. It introduced its iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, aiming to post monthly income via options and offer Bitcoin exposure.

PBIT would be another strategy to this list. While the primary exposure of the proposed fund will be Bitcoin, some option income could also be included with the goal of balancing potential gains with downside protection.

This structure does not offer investors complete protection from investment risk. The upside cap may also stifle returns if the price of Bitcoin rises sharply.

Asset Management Yet To Expand Beyond BTC & ETH

Additionally, Seyffart emphasized that BlackRock has only a few crypto products. In the last few years, other issuers have launched ETFs that are correlated with XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin.

BlackRock, however, is still sticking to its Bitcoin and Ethereum products. The PBIT filing does not bring about exposure to another cryptocurrency, but it does expand its Bitcoin offerings.

Now, the market’s eyes are on the ETF’s protection threshold, upside cap and management fee as the process of registration continues.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.