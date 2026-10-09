Home / Crypto News / Telegram’s GRAM Token Jumps 9% as Money Wallet Launches for Gram Transfers

Telegram’s GRAM Token Jumps 9% as Money Wallet Launches for Gram Transfers

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Wallet in Telegram

Highlights

  • Telegram is rolling out Money more widely, expanding access beyond the users who previously had the Gram wallet.
  • Money supports Gram transfers and collectibles, while Walt offers Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and more than 300 assets.
  • GRAM rose 9% to $1.56 as market capitalization reached $4.12 billion and trading volume climbed 41%.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

GRAM (formerly Toncoin) has surged by 9% to trade at $1.56 following Telegram’s rollout of Money, its native non-custodial wallet for cryptocurrency transfers and collectible purchases. Previously available to only some Telegram users, Money is now rolling out more widely across the messaging platform’s audience of more than one billion people.

Telegram Expands Money Wallet Access to More Users

In a new update, Money is rolling out to more Telegram users, enabling instant Gram transfers directly from the messaging app, Money announced on Friday. The wallet enables users to store and transfer Gram, as well as buy items using gifts and collectible usernames.

The Money section appears after someone sends a user an incoming transfer. Users can then top up their Money wallet from Walt in a few taps, with transfers described as instant and carrying zero network fees.

The move comes as part of a wider effort by Telegram to introduce Gram to its messaging platform. The rollout of the Gram wallet also provides another method for users to gain access to the token without being required to use a separate trading platform.

Money and Walt Offer Different Crypto Services

Money focuses on Gram transfers and collectible-related transactions within Telegram, while Walt serves users seeking broader cryptocurrency trading and investment options. Walt supports more than 300 assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, alongside tokenized stocks, metals, perpetuals and Earn programs.

However, the two products also differ in the way they deal with assets. Money is a non-custodial wallet, while Walt provides both custodial and a separate decentralized finance wallet.

The difference provides additional options for Telegram users depending on their approach to digital assets. Money is about payments and transfers within Telegram, whereas Walt offers more general cryptocurrency trading and investment features.

GRAM Rally Follows Telegram’s Wider Crypto Expansion

GRAM’s 9% gain coincided with the wider Money rollout, erasing the bearish momentum that had taken over its trend in the last 7 days. During the rally, the market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume jumped by 9% and 41%, respectively to $4.12B and $132.4M.

Meanwhile, Telegram has continued expanding its crypto infrastructure as it seeks to integrate digital assets into its messaging platform. The strategy also includes the token’s earlier rebranding from Toncoin to Gram, a move that changed the asset’s market identity while the underlying TON blockchain retained its name.

The Toncoin-to-Gram rebrand forms part of Telegram’s broader effort to position Gram within its expanding payments and digital-asset ecosystem. However, Money’s availability remains dependent on the rollout and access conditions for individual users.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175
XRP Ledger’s Batch Amendment Goes Live, Enabling Multiple Transactions in One
Morgan Stanley Raises Coinbase Stock Price Target to $258 Before Earnings
US Targets $1 Billion in Crypto Assets in Economic Crackdown on Iran
Ledger Exploit: Wallet Maker Investigates Alleged $86M Drain From Customer Wallets

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

Telegram Faces Legal Action in Australia Following Russia's Pavel Durov Charges

Telegram Faces Legal Action in Australia Following Russia’s Pavel Durov Charges
GRAM Surges as Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Announces Gram Wallet Rollout

Breaking: Russia Charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov with Abetting Terrorism, Issues Arrest Warrant
an image of Pavel Durov and Toncoin logo

Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Announces Toncoin Rebrand to ‘GRAM’
Why is Toncoin Trending Today?

TON Price Jumps as Pavel Durov Reveals Major Updates on Telegram & Toncoin
Toncoin (TON), Plasma (XPL) rebound as Coinbase added crypto assets to listing roadmap

Toncoin (TON), Plasma (XPL) Rebound as Coinbase Announces Listing
An image of TON's logo to represent the TON treasury

Nasdaq-Listed AlphaTON Kicks Off Treasury Strategy, Buys $30M in Toncoin After $71M Raise

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.