Telegram’s GRAM Token Jumps 9% as Money Wallet Launches for Gram Transfers

GRAM (formerly Toncoin) has surged by 9% to trade at $1.56 following Telegram’s rollout of Money, its native non-custodial wallet for cryptocurrency transfers and collectible purchases. Previously available to only some Telegram users, Money is now rolling out more widely across the messaging platform’s audience of more than one billion people.

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Telegram Expands Money Wallet Access to More Users

In a new update, Money is rolling out to more Telegram users, enabling instant Gram transfers directly from the messaging app, Money announced on Friday. The wallet enables users to store and transfer Gram, as well as buy items using gifts and collectible usernames.

The Money section appears after someone sends a user an incoming transfer. Users can then top up their Money wallet from Walt in a few taps, with transfers described as instant and carrying zero network fees.

The move comes as part of a wider effort by Telegram to introduce Gram to its messaging platform. The rollout of the Gram wallet also provides another method for users to gain access to the token without being required to use a separate trading platform.

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Money and Walt Offer Different Crypto Services

Money focuses on Gram transfers and collectible-related transactions within Telegram, while Walt serves users seeking broader cryptocurrency trading and investment options. Walt supports more than 300 assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, alongside tokenized stocks, metals, perpetuals and Earn programs.

However, the two products also differ in the way they deal with assets. Money is a non-custodial wallet, while Walt provides both custodial and a separate decentralized finance wallet.

The difference provides additional options for Telegram users depending on their approach to digital assets. Money is about payments and transfers within Telegram, whereas Walt offers more general cryptocurrency trading and investment features.

GRAM Rally Follows Telegram’s Wider Crypto Expansion

GRAM’s 9% gain coincided with the wider Money rollout, erasing the bearish momentum that had taken over its trend in the last 7 days. During the rally, the market capitalization and 24-hour trading volume jumped by 9% and 41%, respectively to $4.12B and $132.4M.

Meanwhile, Telegram has continued expanding its crypto infrastructure as it seeks to integrate digital assets into its messaging platform. The strategy also includes the token’s earlier rebranding from Toncoin to Gram, a move that changed the asset’s market identity while the underlying TON blockchain retained its name.

The Toncoin-to-Gram rebrand forms part of Telegram’s broader effort to position Gram within its expanding payments and digital-asset ecosystem. However, Money’s availability remains dependent on the rollout and access conditions for individual users.