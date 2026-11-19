Hong Kong’s SFC has added Hyperliquid to its suspicious crypto trading platform list over suspected unlicensed activities. The regulator raised concerns that the platform may offer virtual asset trading services to Hong Kong residents without authorization.

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SFC Flags Hyperliquid Over Suspected Unlicensed Activity

In its official alert, the SFC identifies the website app.hyperliquid.xyz/trade as the platform’s trading address. The regulator indicates that Hyperliquid has “not been licensed by the SFC” to offer local trading services.

It suspects that the platform might possibly work locally, claim that it does, or market services to local residents.

The notice, however, does not declare a ban on trading or designate illegal behavior. The SFC did not add the entry to its licensed-operator register, and instead classified the entry as suspicious virtual asset trading platforms.

It warns investors to check the authorizations of crypto trading platforms before responding to offers.

According to the regulator, unlicensed platforms operate without its supervision or investor safeguards. The risk of losing assets arises if such platforms fail, are hacked into, or are misappropriated.

The SFC warns that recovering funds may prove difficult when operators lack Hong Kong connections.

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Hong Kong Maintains Separate Lists For Licensed Exchanges

The regulator keeps separate registers of licensed platforms, applicants to become licensed and suspicious operators. It has a licensed register with OSL Exchange, HashKey Exchange, and other approved trading businesses.

The SFC states that it does not condition a license on an application’s submission.

It has published guidance telling investors to refer to the official register for approved operators. Even an SFC license does not guarantee an exchange’s financial performance or creditworthiness.

The SFC in Hong Kong flagged several other virtual asset trading platforms before listing Hyperliquid. The regulator added BTCC to its list due to suspected unlicensed activities in Hong Kong.

The SFC had earlier identified Vebit for its suspected provision of unlicensed trading services. Another warning spotted BiFinance, a company with alleged regulatory licenses in Hong Kong.

The regulator placed ADG Platform on its radar for alleged unlicensed trading of tokens and stablecoins early this year. Furthermore, the SFC had already raised alerts with regards to suspected unlicensed activities and withdrawals difficulties with Ju.com.

Separately, Hong Kong lawmakers approved new crypto transaction reporting rules earlier this month. CoinGapes’s report indicated that starting in 2027, qualifying service providers will be required to gather customer transaction data.

The law puts in place a timeline for international exchanges of reported information, which will start in 2028.

Hyperliquid Faced An Earlier UK Regulatory Warning

The warning in Hong Kong comes after a similar alert from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority. The UK regulator added Hyperliquid to its list on May 21 and updated its warning on June 7.

It said that Hyperliquid was not authorized and could target individuals living in the United Kingdom.

The FCA said customers usually don’t have access to their normal complaints and compensation protections. The UK alert is a separate regulatory response to the new alert issued by Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, Latin American exchange Bitso expanded access to Hyperliquid perpetual futures. Bitso has announced the integration of eligible customers who trade cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities and foreign exchange contracts.