AAMD stock price crashed 13% within 30 minutes after Hunterbrook Media published an investigation into the company’s technology links with a blacklisted Chinese server manufacturer. The report raised questions about AMD’s firmware distribution, China-related revenue, and export-control compliance, while Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the company.

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Hunterbrook Finds AMD Firmware in Blacklisted Chinese Server Updates

Since the U.S. imposed the Chinese manufacturer on its Entity List in March 2025, Hunterbrook has confirmed that IEIT Systems continues to issue their server BIOS update with newer AMD Firmware. At least six updates with newer versions of firmware were found, one of which was released on October 19, 2026.

The investigation also revealed almost identical firmware files from three other server manufacturers, Aivres, Kaytus and Maginfra. The files Hunterbrook discovered were 99.94% the same as IEIT’s versions, and Kaytus believes that IEIT is its ultimate parent company.

AMD’s website also lists Aivres as a partner offering servers powered by its Instinct MI300X and MI325X accelerators. The results of the investigation has left questions unanswered as to how the activity got into IEIT, as well as whether the activity was covered by export licenses, but Hunterbrook could not determine.

The investigation comes amid congressional scrutiny of American semiconductor exports to China. Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has consented to appear at three House committees on December 1 regarding Nvidia’s AI chip exports to China.

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AMD China Revenue and Manufacturing Links Under Review

Hunterbrook also reviewed the 2025 financial disclosures of AMD for its revenue exposure to China and Hong Kong. The company’s filings revealed that customers billed in those markets contributed $7.75 billion, which accounted for 22.4% of the company’s annual revenue.

AMD also recorded $4.28 billion of revenue billed to Singapore in 2025. However, customer billing locations do not establish the final destination of the company’s products or prove that restricted entities received them.

The investigation also included a review of the manufacturing agreements that AMD has with two Chinese joint ventures under the control of Tongfu Microelectronics. According to the report, AMD bought about $2 billion in services from these ventures, and most of AMD’s chip assembly, testing, and packaging are done by these ventures.

AMD Stock Falls Despite Hunterbrook Discloses Short Position

AMD stock has plunged 13% to $487 within 30 minutes after Hunterbrook published its investigation into the company’s links with blacklisted Chinese server manufacturers. The sharp decline followed concerns over firmware distribution and potential U.S. export-control risks.

Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in AMD when its media division published the investigation. A short position allows an investor to benefit if a stock declines, making the disclosure relevant to investors assessing the report.

AMD did not answer Hunterbrook’s questions about whether it held export licenses for the companies identified. However, the investigation did not establish that AMD violated U.S. export laws or illegally sold chips to restricted Chinese entities. The developments come as U.S. officials prepare further testimony on Nvidia and China chip exports, adding to scrutiny of the semiconductor industry’s overseas business.