Ukraine has approved its crypto legalization bill with 271 votes, introducing a new regulatory framework. The legislation establishes taxation rules for digital asset profits and sets operating requirements for service providers.

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Ukraine Crypto Bill Introduces a 23% Combined Tax

Ukraine’s National Securities and Stock Market Commission confirmed parliamentary approval of Bill No. 10225-d on November 25. The law sets out legal parameters for companies providing cryptocurrency trading, exchange and custody services.

Records of Parliament indicate that eight legislators voted against the bill, four abstained, while 32 did not vote.

According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the legislation establishes an 18% income tax and 5% military levy. Profits will be taxable to the investor by subtracting the cost of acquiring or creating the asset from the proceeds of its sale.

However, preferential tax provisions will apply to previously acquired cryptocurrency holdings during the transitional period.

The lawmaker identified July 2027 as the scheduled implementation date for the new regulatory framework. He anticipates that the law will bring in an extra 15 billion hryvnias in state income.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in France have already voted on a proposed tax rate of 31.4% on cryptocurrency-to-fiat conversions to regulated stablecoins.

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Crypto Exchanges Face Authorization and Reporting Requirements

In accordance with the law, cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency custodial services will be required to secure authorization prior to providing regulated activities. There are annual reporting and financial monitoring obligations for market participants.

Parliament also confirmed the legislation would split the regulation of the securities market between the securities commission and the central bank. The National Bank of Ukraine will keep an eye on activities in the field of electronic money and currency.

In addition, parliament has confirmed that service providers will be required to set up a separation between the customer’s holdings and the service provider’s corporate assets. Legislation includes provisions on customer complaints, investor protection and business transparency.

Ukraine’s move comes after France’s National Assembly passed legislation that would require self-custodied cryptocurrency holdings of over €100,000 to be reported.

Lawmakers Resolve Regulatory Concerns Before Final Approval

Parliamentary records show that the bill was first read in parliament in September 2025 and MPs subsequently gave their approval. But after that, the central bank of Ukraine voiced concerns with foreign tokens, regulatory loopholes and monopolization of the market.

After additional debates, the revised bill was unanimously approved by the parliamentary finance committee on November 23. According to Zheleznyak, both financial regulators reached agreements on outstanding regulatory matters before the final vote.

Parliamentary documents indicate that the lawmakers delayed the discussion on November 24, before approving it the next morning.

Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of the finance committee, recognized the legislation as Ukraine’s obligations under the IMF and EU.