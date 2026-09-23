Home / Crypto News / Binance Set to Migrate Funding Account Crypto to Spot From Sept 29th

Binance Set to Migrate Funding Account Crypto to Spot From Sept 29th

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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An Early Look Into Binance's

Highlights

  • Binance stops on-chain crypto deposits to the Funding Account on September 29, renaming it "Stocks Account" for stock and options settlement only by January 2027.
  • Non-stock assets auto-migrate 1:1 to Spot from January 2027; six settlement assets stay: USD, USDC, USDT, USD1, U, and BNB.
  • The split follows Binance's 2026 equity push, over 7,000 US stocks, $1B AUM in 30 days, and a $100M CRCL buy with Circle.
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Binance will begin moving non-stock crypto assets out of its Funding Account into Spot Accounts starting September 29, 2026.

The exchange is simultaneously renaming the wallet “Stocks Account” by January 2027, limiting it to stock and options settlement only.

What the Stocks Account Change Actually Means

From September 29, the Funding Account stops accepting on-chain crypto deposits.

Users who do nothing will have their remaining non-stock assets automatically migrated to Spot in batches from January 2027. Binance says the transfer is 1:1, total asset value is unchanged.

The move follows a busy year of equity expansion on the platform. In June, Binance launched 7,000+ US stocks and ETFs for non-US users, with fractional shares starting at $5.

Demand came fast as Binance’s stock trading service crossed $1 billion AUM in its first 30 days, logging over $3 billion in trading volume in the same window.

The product stack kept building from there. On September 1, Binance opened physically settled stock options on 1,000+ US names, with premiums drawn directly from the Funding Account.

That single link, premiums going in, equity exposure coming out, is now driving the need for a cleaner account structure.

Six settlement assets stay inside the renamed wallet: USD, USDC, USDT, USD1, U, and BNB. Everything else moves out.

That list matters, Binance recently added Circle, Strategy, and other bStocks as collateral assets, and USDC now functions as a core stock-buy rail.

Keeping it in the equity book reflects just how central stablecoin settlement has become to Binance’s TradFi offering.

That USDC focus deepened further last week. Binance completed a $100 million purchase of CRCL shares alongside an expanded USDC partnership with Circle.

The inclusion of USDC, and newer dollars like USD1 and U, in the Stocks Account’s settlement whitelist is a direct extension of that deal.

Binance Builds a Brokerage Book Inside a Crypto App

The Funding Account rename is the clearest signal yet that Binance is treating its equity and crypto products as structurally separate.

Since the launch of bStocks on BNB Chain, the exchange has run tokenized equities and direct stock settlement side by side.

One is on-chain. The other is T+1 brokerage through Alpaca. They cannot share the same omnibus wallet forever.

Rivals are watching, Kraken launched a unified US stocks and xStocks trading account for EEA users, opting for a single account model.

Binance is going the opposite direction, separate books, clean settlement rails, and a dedicated equity-side wallet.

Whether the split or the blend serves users better will define the next phase of the crypto-brokerage race.

For users, the practical step is simple, Update to the latest Binance app to access the One-Click Migration button inside the Funding Account.

Recurring Convert orders, P2P ads, and Binance Pay configurations pointed at Funding will need to be re-routed to Spot before the wallet is retired.

Binance will send notifications when automatic batch migrations run from January 2027 onward.

Binance spent 2026 stacking TradFi products onto one platform. The wallet rename is the moment the exchange admits that crypto and equity settlement need different plumbing, and acts on it.

Investors wanting to track similar corporate treasury movements can utilize the best crypto research tools to monitor blockchain ledger activities in real time.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.