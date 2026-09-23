Binance Set to Migrate Funding Account Crypto to Spot From Sept 29th

Binance will begin moving non-stock crypto assets out of its Funding Account into Spot Accounts starting September 29, 2026.

The exchange is simultaneously renaming the wallet “Stocks Account” by January 2027, limiting it to stock and options settlement only.

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What the Stocks Account Change Actually Means

From September 29, the Funding Account stops accepting on-chain crypto deposits.

Users who do nothing will have their remaining non-stock assets automatically migrated to Spot in batches from January 2027. Binance says the transfer is 1:1, total asset value is unchanged.

The move follows a busy year of equity expansion on the platform. In June, Binance launched 7,000+ US stocks and ETFs for non-US users, with fractional shares starting at $5.

Demand came fast as Binance’s stock trading service crossed $1 billion AUM in its first 30 days, logging over $3 billion in trading volume in the same window.

The product stack kept building from there. On September 1, Binance opened physically settled stock options on 1,000+ US names, with premiums drawn directly from the Funding Account.

That single link, premiums going in, equity exposure coming out, is now driving the need for a cleaner account structure.

Six settlement assets stay inside the renamed wallet: USD, USDC, USDT, USD1, U, and BNB. Everything else moves out.

That list matters, Binance recently added Circle, Strategy, and other bStocks as collateral assets, and USDC now functions as a core stock-buy rail.

Keeping it in the equity book reflects just how central stablecoin settlement has become to Binance’s TradFi offering.

That USDC focus deepened further last week. Binance completed a $100 million purchase of CRCL shares alongside an expanded USDC partnership with Circle.

The inclusion of USDC, and newer dollars like USD1 and U, in the Stocks Account’s settlement whitelist is a direct extension of that deal.

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Binance Builds a Brokerage Book Inside a Crypto App

The Funding Account rename is the clearest signal yet that Binance is treating its equity and crypto products as structurally separate.

Since the launch of bStocks on BNB Chain, the exchange has run tokenized equities and direct stock settlement side by side.

One is on-chain. The other is T+1 brokerage through Alpaca. They cannot share the same omnibus wallet forever.

Rivals are watching, Kraken launched a unified US stocks and xStocks trading account for EEA users, opting for a single account model.

Binance is going the opposite direction, separate books, clean settlement rails, and a dedicated equity-side wallet.

Whether the split or the blend serves users better will define the next phase of the crypto-brokerage race.

For users, the practical step is simple, Update to the latest Binance app to access the One-Click Migration button inside the Funding Account.

Recurring Convert orders, P2P ads, and Binance Pay configurations pointed at Funding will need to be re-routed to Spot before the wallet is retired.

Binance will send notifications when automatic batch migrations run from January 2027 onward.

Binance spent 2026 stacking TradFi products onto one platform. The wallet rename is the moment the exchange admits that crypto and equity settlement need different plumbing, and acts on it.

Investors wanting to track similar corporate treasury movements can utilize the best crypto research tools to monitor blockchain ledger activities in real time.