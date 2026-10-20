Home / Crypto News / Utah Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Illegal Gambling, Seeks to Block Sports Prediction Markets

Utah Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Illegal Gambling, Seeks to Block Sports Prediction Markets

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Utah has filed a civil enforcement action against Kalshi.
  • The state also named two Susquehanna trading firms as defendants in the suit.
  • Utah is seeking to block Kalshi from offering certain markets in the state.
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Utah has sued prediction markets platform Kalshi for allegedly offering illegal online gambling through certain markets on its platform, including sports event contracts. The state is seeking injunctive relief and also to recover profits the platform has made from bets wagered.

Utah Sues Kalshi For Allegedly Offering Illegal Online Gambling

At a press conference, Utah’s Attorney General Derek Brown announced that the state had filed a civil action against the prediction markets platform for illegal online gambling. The state also named two Susquehanna trading firms as defendants, marking the first action against prediction market makers.

Utah becomes the 11th state to file an action against prediction markets. The action also follows the court’s ruling against Kalshi in September, denying its motion for an injunction pending appeals, which cleared the way for Utah to bring the action against the platform.

The state is seeking injunctive relief against the prediction market, requesting the court to block access to Kalshi’s sports, politics, elections, and culture markets in the state. It has also asked the court to approve a geolocation provider to enforce this. Meanwhile, Utah is also seeking to recover profits that the platform has made from locals in the state.

Utah Governor Calls The Prediction Markets “Gambling”

In an X post, Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox called the top crypto prediction markets platform gambling. “Calling it something else doesn’t change what it is. We’ve held the line against gambling since statehood, and we’re not backing down,” he said.

The governor also applauded the state’s AG and his team for the action against the prediction markets platform. “They have our full support as they work to protect Utah families and hold these companies accountable,” he added.

At the press conference, the state AG had also called out prediction markets like Kalshi. “These companies, they’re not your friends. They’re not helping you invest. They’re not providing you with insight or opportunity. Frankly, they are engineered to do one thing and one thing alone, and that is: Empty your wallet,” he said.

Legal expert Daniel Wallach noted that Kalshi will likely remove the case to federal court as early as today in a bid to forestall an immediate preliminary injunction in state court. He added that removal will give the parties time to litigate the remand issue.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.