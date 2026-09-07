Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Teases New Bitcoin Buy as ASST Stock Hits YTD High

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Teases New Bitcoin Buy as ASST Stock Hits YTD High

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Strive CEO Matt Cole hinted at a new Bitcoin buy.
  • This comes just a week after they became the fifth largest Bitcoin treasury firm.
  • The ASST stock recently surged to a YTD high and is the best performing asset among the top 10 BTC treasury firms.
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Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has teased a new Bitcoin buy, with the announcement of a new purchase likely to come as soon as tomorrow. This comes as the ASST stock rallies to a new yearly high and is currently the best-performing asset among the top 10 BTC treasury firms.

Strive CEO Hints At New Bitcoin Purchase

In an X post, the company’s CEO, Matt Cole, shared their Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Wall-breaking season at Strive.” Such posts have notably preceded the announcement of another BTC buy, with the company upping its BTC purchases in recent weeks.

The hint at a new Bitcoin purchase comes just as Strive became the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm after a 1,800 BTC buy. The company currently holds 23,156 BTC and is only behind Strategy, Twenty One Capital, Metaplanet, and MARA Holdings.

Cole recently made his company’s ambitions known, saying they could buy over 20,000 BTC and end the year as the 2nd-largest Bitcoin treasury firm, behind Strategy. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Strive to end the year as the 2nd-largest BTC holder,” he said.

Like Strategy, Strive has its preferred security, SATA, which has helped fund some of its latest Bitcoin purchases. SATA stock is currently trading at its par value of $100, putting the company in a good position to increase its BTC purchases.

ASST Stock Surges To YTD High

The ASST stock, Strive’s common equity, recently surged to a year-to-date (YTD) high above $27, according to TradingView data. The stock is up over 78% YTD and is the best performer among the top 10 BTC treasury firms.

Source: TradingView

Notably, the stock has surged nearly 120% in the last month, mainly due to Bitcoin’s rebound during this period. The BTC price has climbed from a low of around $63,000, rising to as high as $82,000.

The stocks of other Bitcoin treasury firms have also recorded notable gains over the last month. Strategy’s MSTR is up over 45% during this period but remains down over 7% YTD. Metaplanet is up over 22% over the past month but still down over 37% YTD.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.