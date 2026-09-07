Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Teases New Bitcoin Buy as ASST Stock Hits YTD High

Bitcoin treasury firm Strive has teased a new Bitcoin buy, with the announcement of a new purchase likely to come as soon as tomorrow. This comes as the ASST stock rallies to a new yearly high and is currently the best-performing asset among the top 10 BTC treasury firms.

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Strive CEO Hints At New Bitcoin Purchase

In an X post, the company’s CEO, Matt Cole, shared their Bitcoin portfolio tracker with the caption, “Wall-breaking season at Strive.” Such posts have notably preceded the announcement of another BTC buy, with the company upping its BTC purchases in recent weeks.

The hint at a new Bitcoin purchase comes just as Strive became the 5th-largest Bitcoin treasury firm after a 1,800 BTC buy. The company currently holds 23,156 BTC and is only behind Strategy, Twenty One Capital, Metaplanet, and MARA Holdings.

Cole recently made his company’s ambitions known, saying they could buy over 20,000 BTC and end the year as the 2nd-largest Bitcoin treasury firm, behind Strategy. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Strive to end the year as the 2nd-largest BTC holder,” he said.

Like Strategy, Strive has its preferred security, SATA, which has helped fund some of its latest Bitcoin purchases. SATA stock is currently trading at its par value of $100, putting the company in a good position to increase its BTC purchases.

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ASST Stock Surges To YTD High

The ASST stock, Strive’s common equity, recently surged to a year-to-date (YTD) high above $27, according to TradingView data. The stock is up over 78% YTD and is the best performer among the top 10 BTC treasury firms.

Notably, the stock has surged nearly 120% in the last month, mainly due to Bitcoin’s rebound during this period. The BTC price has climbed from a low of around $63,000, rising to as high as $82,000.

The stocks of other Bitcoin treasury firms have also recorded notable gains over the last month. Strategy’s MSTR is up over 45% during this period but remains down over 7% YTD. Metaplanet is up over 22% over the past month but still down over 37% YTD.

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