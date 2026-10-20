Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / Breaking: Evernorth To Buy More XRP With Filing For 11.5M New XRPN Stock Shares

Breaking: Evernorth To Buy More XRP With Filing For 11.5M New XRPN Stock Shares

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple-Backed XRP Treasury Evernorth Files S-4, Finalizes Executive Agreements

Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings has submitted a new prospectus for approximately 11.5 million XRPN tokens to help build its XRP treasury. The SEC filing from October lists 11,499,992 Class A common shares which can be sold upon the exercise of public warrants. Evernorth has also announced its intention to sell more shares to acquire more XRP, as part of its focus to expand the company’s treasury.

Evernorth Registers 11.5M Shares As XRPN Trades Above Exercise Price

The public warrants have an expiration date of December 27, 2012 and are to be redeemed at $11.50 per XRPN share. As of Oct. 16, the prospectus price of the XRPN stock is $15.45 and the XRPN warrant $4.16, according to the SEC filing.

This means that the warrants are in the money because the stock is currently trading at above the exercise price. Depending on market conditions and terms, cash exercise might become attractive for the warrant holder.

Yet, this does not imply that 11.5 million XRPN stock shares have been released. Actual number will vary based on warrant exercises. If warrant holders exercise their cash warrants at $11.50 a share, Evernorth will receive cash proceeds.

The company will not receive any proceeds of the sale of shares covered by the prospectus.

More XRP Buying In Focus As Evernorth Expands Treasury Strategy

The new release follows Evernorth’s recent XRP-focused strategy as it pursues it. It has announced that it intends to sell more units to help it buy more of XRP. It is viewed as a bullish news for XRP price, which is in a consolidation phase currently.

The prospectus doesn’t indicate whether the new XRP were purchased, nor does it state that proceeds generated from the exercise of warrants will be used to acquire the native XRP. However, if the warrants are exercised for cash and the company decides to use the proceeds for XRP, it would be a way to get additional capital.

Another thing in focus is the potential for share dilution with the filing. Warrant holders may exercise their warrants and receive additional shares of Evernorth, which could increase the number of XRPN stock shares outstanding.

With the increase in the total number of shares, each existing shareholder would have a smaller percentage of his or her company stock.

For XRP investors, the key question is whether Evernorth can turn future capital raising into additional XRP accumulation. The registration comes with a potential path for granting funds with a warrant, but any funds raised and purchase of XRP will be subject to future decision-making.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.