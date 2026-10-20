Breaking: Evernorth To Buy More XRP With Filing For 11.5M New XRPN Stock Shares

Ripple-backed Evernorth Holdings has submitted a new prospectus for approximately 11.5 million XRPN tokens to help build its XRP treasury. The SEC filing from October lists 11,499,992 Class A common shares which can be sold upon the exercise of public warrants. Evernorth has also announced its intention to sell more shares to acquire more XRP, as part of its focus to expand the company’s treasury.

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Evernorth Registers 11.5M Shares As XRPN Trades Above Exercise Price

The public warrants have an expiration date of December 27, 2012 and are to be redeemed at $11.50 per XRPN share. As of Oct. 16, the prospectus price of the XRPN stock is $15.45 and the XRPN warrant $4.16, according to the SEC filing.

This means that the warrants are in the money because the stock is currently trading at above the exercise price. Depending on market conditions and terms, cash exercise might become attractive for the warrant holder.

Yet, this does not imply that 11.5 million XRPN stock shares have been released. Actual number will vary based on warrant exercises. If warrant holders exercise their cash warrants at $11.50 a share, Evernorth will receive cash proceeds.

Evernorth has registered 11,499,992 Class A shares issuable on warrant exercise at $11.50. Shares last traded at $15.45 and warrants at $4.16 (Oct 16), so the warrants are in the money. Evernorth has stated plans to issue more shares to buy more $XRP. 💥 https://t.co/9eviNTGo7d pic.twitter.com/Kw5NE5EjXR — Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) October 20, 2026

The company will not receive any proceeds of the sale of shares covered by the prospectus.

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More XRP Buying In Focus As Evernorth Expands Treasury Strategy

The new release follows Evernorth’s recent XRP-focused strategy as it pursues it. It has announced that it intends to sell more units to help it buy more of XRP. It is viewed as a bullish news for XRP price, which is in a consolidation phase currently.

The prospectus doesn’t indicate whether the new XRP were purchased, nor does it state that proceeds generated from the exercise of warrants will be used to acquire the native XRP. However, if the warrants are exercised for cash and the company decides to use the proceeds for XRP, it would be a way to get additional capital.

Another thing in focus is the potential for share dilution with the filing. Warrant holders may exercise their warrants and receive additional shares of Evernorth, which could increase the number of XRPN stock shares outstanding.

With the increase in the total number of shares, each existing shareholder would have a smaller percentage of his or her company stock.

For XRP investors, the key question is whether Evernorth can turn future capital raising into additional XRP accumulation. The registration comes with a potential path for granting funds with a warrant, but any funds raised and purchase of XRP will be subject to future decision-making.