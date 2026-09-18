Home / Crypto News / WSJ Says ECB Chief Christine Lagarde Personally Blocked Binance’s EU-Wide License in Greece

WSJ Says ECB Chief Christine Lagarde Personally Blocked Binance’s EU-Wide License in Greece

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • WSJ reports ECB President Christine Lagarde phoned Greece's PM to block Binance's MiCA license after Athens had already signaled approval.
  • Lagarde's reported motives: Binance's 2023 U.S. money-laundering plea and fears its dollar stablecoin scale would undercut the digital euro.
  • Binance withdrew its Greek filing on June 24, losing passport access to 450M EU residents as licensed rival Coinbase pulls ahead.
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Binance came closer to an EU passport than previously known. The Wall Street Journal now reports that ECB President Christine Lagarde personally intervened to stop the exchange from securing a MiCA license in Greece.

This event did not occur after a regulatory failure but after Greece’s own regulator had treated the file as complete.

Greece Was Set to Say Yes, Then the ECB Chief Called Athens

The WSJ reconstruction adds significant detail to Greece’s expected rejection of Binance’s application, which earlier reports had described as a regulatory dead end.

The new account flips that: Greece’s HCMC had notified ESMA that an approval was coming. The veto arrived through a phone call, not a compliance finding.

Binance applied for its EU MiCA license in Greece in January 2026. By late May, Greek officials had told Binance the application was ready. CEO Richard Teng was booked for a photo-op with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

A press release titled “Major Milestone” was drafted. A local deputy had begun scouting office space.

Within days, the picture changed entirely. An official at Greece’s Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) told Binance that Lagarde had called Mitsotakis directly and asked him not to approve the application.

The MiCA license was dead before a formal rejection was ever issued.

The WSJ account, reported by Angus Berwick, attributes the intervention to Lagarde’s dual concerns.

Binance’s 2023 U.S. guilty plea on money-laundering violations and the ECB’s fear that the exchange’s stablecoin scale would accelerate dollar dominance inside the eurozone, undercutting the ECB’s own digital euro project.

Both HCMC and the ECB have disputed the characterization. HCMC said it assessed the application “independently and exclusively.” The ECB holds no formal licensing power under MiCA. That is precisely what makes the alleged intervention remarkable.

Binance withdrew its Greek MiCA filing on June 24, days before the July 1 EU licensing deadline. Co-CEO Richard Teng maintained that Binance was not leaving Europe.

But without a passport, the exchange was forced to cut product access and marketing to 450 million EU residents after July 1.

A pivot to France produced no relief. Binance suspended crypto trading after failing to secure a MiCA license through France’s AMF before the deadline.

As of September 2026, Teng has said other EU regulators have invited Binance’s filings.

Two Motives, One Outcome, What Investors Need to Read in This

The compliance angle is the surface read. Binance’s 2023 U.S. Department of Justice plea, which resulted in a $4.3 billion settlement and CZ’s resignation, gave every European regulator a ready-made reason to hesitate.

But the WSJ points to a second motive that carries more weight for investors. Lagarde has already ruled Bitcoin out of EU reserves.

The ECB has flagged stablecoin risks to eurozone monetary policy as Washington moves in the opposite direction.

A licensed Binance, handling billions in dollar-denominated stablecoin volume, inside the MiCA framework would represent exactly the infrastructure the ECB is trying to contain.

The EU Parliament has approved the digital euro CBDC bill, and the ECB has tapped Deutsche Bank, Revolut, and Stripe for its digital euro pilot.

Allowing Binance to passport across all 27 EU member states would insert the world’s largest crypto exchange and its dollar stablecoin rails directly into that ecosystem. The WSJ report suggests that Lagarde clearly understood this tension.

The outcome widens the gap between Binance and its licensed rivals. Coinbase already holds a MiCA license and has launched EU stablecoin payment partnerships.

For investors, the MiCA license gap is not a paperwork problem. It is a jurisdiction discount that will sit on BNB’s valuation until a national regulator is willing to stamp an application the ECB’s president reportedly told a prime minister to reject.

Stay updated with our crypto ICOs calendar featuring the most popular initial coin offerings.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.