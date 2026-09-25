XRP Gets A Big Shock As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Declares He Owns Solana

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has issued a bombshell statement for XRP holders. He declared that he personally holds Solana tokens and that investors shouldn’t invest their entire portfolio in XRP.

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Ripple CEO Ditches The Idea of XRP Maximalism

When asked why investors should invest in XRP over Solana, Garlinghouse said he doesn’t try to convince people to invest in Ripple’s token. He proposed, on the contrary, a more expansive concept based on diversification.

“What I honestly tell my close friends is I’m not here to convince you to buy XRP,” Garlinghouse said. He then declared, “What I would tell you is buy the top five and hold them for the next five years and you’re going to do great.”

Then Garlinghouse revealed he is also an investor in SOL, explicitly stating his opposition to being a maximalist.

“I own a little bit of Solana. I’m not one of these people who’s an XRP maximalist,” he said. Gaelinghouse even added that he is “bullish on a bunch of cryptos for a bunch of reasons.”

"I'm not one of these people who's an XRP maximalist, I'm bullish on a bunch of cryptos, for a bunch of reasons"

– Brad Garlinghouse, 2026 pic.twitter.com/kAadHWXb8H — 🌸Eri ~ Carpe Diem (@sentosumosaba) September 24, 2026

The Ripple CEO also noted that he thinks XRP and Solana will go strong in the long-term. “I think Solana will probably do well. I think XRP is going to do well,” Garlinghouse said.

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Garlinghouse Doesn’t Consider Solana As A Competitor

The remarks also go against the perception that Solana is a direct competitor to Ripple. Garlinghouse said he “doesn’t consider Solana a competitor” and cited himself as being friendly with the people behind the project.

He also noted that Ripple and XRP face the biggest competition from the other projects, but that he will also “root for Solana for sure.”

In addition, Garlinghouse cited Solana’s meme-coin frenzy as another driver of liquidity to its blockchain.

Meanwhile, he spotlighted a very a simple mantra, which is to hold the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap to for around five years diversify holdings and maximize returns. With this, “you are going to do great,” he said.

As of yet, that top five basket includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), BNB and XRP. Hence, it’s safe to say that Garlinghouse has not abandoned Ripple’s native token as it sits in the basket he’s referring to.