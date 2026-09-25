Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / XRP Gets A Big Shock As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Declares He Owns Solana

XRP Gets A Big Shock As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Declares He Owns Solana

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse admits that he has bought some SOL tokens and doesn't subscribe to XRP maximalism.
  • According to Garlinghouse, the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap should be held for 5 years.
  • Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says he does not consider Solana a competitor and expects both SOL and XRP to do well.
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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has issued a bombshell statement for XRP holders. He declared that he personally holds Solana tokens and that investors shouldn’t invest their entire portfolio in XRP.

Ripple CEO Ditches The Idea of XRP Maximalism

When asked why investors should invest in XRP over Solana, Garlinghouse said he doesn’t try to convince people to invest in Ripple’s token. He proposed, on the contrary, a more expansive concept based on diversification.

“What I honestly tell my close friends is I’m not here to convince you to buy XRP,” Garlinghouse said. He then declared, “What I would tell you is buy the top five and hold them for the next five years and you’re going to do great.”

Then Garlinghouse revealed he is also an investor in SOL, explicitly stating his opposition to being a maximalist.

“I own a little bit of Solana. I’m not one of these people who’s an XRP maximalist,” he said. Gaelinghouse even added that he is “bullish on a bunch of cryptos for a bunch of reasons.”

The Ripple CEO also noted that he thinks XRP and Solana will go strong in the long-term. “I think Solana will probably do well. I think XRP is going to do well,” Garlinghouse said.

Garlinghouse Doesn’t Consider Solana As A Competitor

The remarks also go against the perception that Solana is a direct competitor to Ripple. Garlinghouse said he “doesn’t consider Solana a competitor” and cited himself as being friendly with the people behind the project.

He also noted that Ripple and XRP face the biggest competition from the other projects, but that he will also “root for Solana for sure.”

In addition, Garlinghouse cited Solana’s meme-coin frenzy as another driver of liquidity to its blockchain.

Meanwhile, he spotlighted a very a simple mantra, which is to hold the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap to for around five years diversify holdings and maximize returns. With this, “you are going to do great,” he said.

As of yet, that top five basket includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), BNB and XRP. Hence, it’s safe to say that Garlinghouse has not abandoned Ripple’s native token as it sits in the basket he’s referring to.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.