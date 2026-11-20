ANT stock fell 12% to around $85 on Friday as selling pressure continued after Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut. The decline came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that an Anthropic founder plans to support Trump Accounts.

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ANT Stock Drops After Nasdaq Debut

Anthropic stock fell in its second day of trading, undoing most of the rally from Thursday. The stock opened at $111.50 on Nov. 19, up from its $83 IPO price.

After its opening session, though, ANT stock was at $97.17, up 17% from its $84 offering price. As of Friday, shares were down to about $85 as technology stocks sold off across the board.

The share price drop came after the company was approved for listing on the Nasdaq under the ANT ticker. The listing had already garnered interest from investors just before the market debut.

Meanwhile, Anthropic confirmed that its underwriters had the full option to buy additional 147 million shares. This brought the company’s IPO funds to about $93.5 billion.

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Scott Bessent Reveals Anthropic Founder’s Donation Plans

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced during a CNBC appearance that an Anthropic founder plans a large donation to Trump Accounts. The contribution will be received in the next couple of weeks, but he declined to name the donor.

Bessent also refused to disclose the financial commitment, and the sum of the donation was also withheld. The announcement came after Anthropic went public and raised billions through its initial share sale.

Trump Accounts are investment accounts that are created under Section 530A, to assist children who are eligible in developing long-term savings. The federal government provides $1,000 in initial funding for eligible U.S. children born between 2025 and 2028.

Families have the opportunity to make other contributions and philanthropists can make other contributions that will be accepted under applicable program rules. Bessent didn’t, however, reveal how Anthropic founder will set up the contribution.

Anthropic IPO Draws Attention Across Financial Markets

Anthropic’s Nasdaq debut also attracted interest from platforms offering blockchain-based exposure to publicly traded shares. Several companies introduced tokenized products linked to Anthropic stock following Thursday’s listing.

As tokenized Anthropic stock products entered trading, Ondo Finance, Securitize, and other providers expanded access through blockchain platforms. These products offer different forms of exposure, although their ownership structures vary.

Meanwhile, the broader technology sell-off continued as investors reassessed valuations across artificial intelligence companies. Nvidia and other technology shares faced pressure alongside Anthropic during Friday’s trading session.

Amid this decline, Binance Wallet announced refunds totaling approximately $500 million after its Anthropic IPO subscription campaign received fewer shares than expected. The campaign attracted 500,002,764 USDC in commitments, but Binance secured an allocation of approximately 2,957 tokenized shares.

According to the official Binance announcement, participants would receive their committed funds back, including those who qualified for share allocations. Eligible users would also retain their allocated Anthropic-linked tokens without paying for them.