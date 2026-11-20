Ethereum developers have pushed the Glamsterdam upgrade into 2027 as concerns grow over smart contract compatibility. The delay gives affected applications more time to address potential disruptions from proposed gas pricing changes.

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Ethereum Glamsterdam Delay Gives Applications More Time

At the All Core Developers meeting, Ethereum Foundation developer Rahul Kothari talked about the advances of the impacted application teams. If the specification remains unchanged, he said high impact projects could have their fixes completed by mid-December.

Other developers whose properties were impacted are slated to finish the repairs by January, per meeting coverage. Some Core developers are still looking for technical changes, but most prefer to keep the existing gas rules.

Previously, the developers delayed Glamsterdam’s October 26 testnet activation due to contract compatibility issues. The previous Hoodi delay was a result of a review of the interaction of gas changes with deployed contracts.

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New Ethereum Gas Rules Raise Contract Risks

Under EIP-8037, Ethereum would charge more gas for creating accounts, contract code, and storage. According to the technical specifications of Ethereum, EIP-8038 has made a separate change to the access fees for the blockchain state.

The proposals aim at state growth as the developers prepare to scale Ethereum’s capacity to process transactions. The Ethereum Foundation, however, highlighted eight assumptions in its contracts which proposed gas changes could upset.

It issued a notice to developers whose applications make these assumptions on Nov. 6, asking them to submit reports. By November 9, the Foundation had received four reports of potentially impacted deployed contracts.

Ethereum contributor Milonite reported approximately 2,100 temporary contracts created and destroyed daily. The developer’s analysis revealed a rise from about 1200 contracts per day in August.

The number of creation gas for these temporary contracts could grow by as much as six times, Milonite estimated. This pattern can use up to 1.6 to 2.8 times as much gas to complete a transaction.

As earlier reported, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, suggested that the gas fee used to create a state should be increased. He suggested alternative ways to store applications that might be subject to more expensive charges if an EIP-8037 proposal is enacted.

Meanwhile, developer Marius van der Wijden said that altering the refund time could have a negative impact on other contracts. During the Developer meeting, some participants reported that the current specification is good enough.

Developers Consider December Testnet Schedule

Ansgar Dietrichs proposed running Glamsterdam on Hoodi during the week beginning December 14. He suggested December 16 or 17 as possible dates, subject to further developer approval.

The next consensus-layer call will discuss whether teams can proceed without changing existing specifications. Execution teams must examine alternative designs and share their findings with other developers.

Separately, developers reviewed Hegotá proposals involving future quantum-resistant transactions and possible changes to upgrade scope. Teams agreed to pause new execution-layer additions while evaluating Hegotá’s post-quantum transaction designs.

At the time of press, Ethereum traded at $1,750.36, down 3.32% over the past 24 hours.